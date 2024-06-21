Biolexis Therapeutics to Present Two Groundbreaking Abstracts at Upcoming Scientific Conference

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the presentation of two significant abstracts at the upcoming American Diabetes Association conference on June 21-24, 2024. The abstracts, titled "Discovery of a Potent, Orally Efficacious Small Molecule Agonist of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor" (Abstract 1139-P) and "Development of MLX-0871, a Potent, Isoform-Selective, Orally Available AMPK Activator, Displays Efficacy in Obese and Type 2 Diabetes Models" (Abstract 1145-P), showcase Biolexis' innovative approach to addressing critical metabolic diseases.

The first abstract, 1139-P, details the discovery of MLX-7006, a potent and orally efficacious small molecule agonist of the GLP-1 receptor. This groundbreaking compound demonstrates significant potential in the treatment of metabolic disorders, offering a new avenue for therapeutic intervention. The second abstract, 1145-P, focuses on MLX-0871, an isoform-selective, orally available AMPK activator. This compound has shown remarkable efficacy in preclinical models of obesity and type 2 diabetes, highlighting its promise as a novel treatment for these widespread conditions.

Dr. Hariprasad Vankayalapati, M.Pharm, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Biolexis, expressed his enthusiasm for the progress of these novel therapies. "We are incredibly excited about the development of MLX-0871 and MLX-7006. These oral small molecules represent significant advancements in our mission to develop innovative treatments for metabolic diseases." Dr. Vankayalapati's co-founder, Dr. David Bearss, PhD added "The efficacy demonstrated in our preclinical studies is promising, and we look forward to advancing these compounds through clinical development. We anticipate bringing each of these assets to the clinic by the 2nd quarter of early 2025."

Both abstracts will be presented on Monday, June 24th, providing attendees with an in-depth look at the pioneering research and promising results achieved by the Biolexis team.

About Biolexis Therapeutics

Biolexis is dedicated to addressing the urgent global challenges posed by diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a deep commitment to scientific innovation, we are focused on transforming the landscape of treatment options available to patients worldwide. Our robust pipeline is driven by a relentless pursuit of novel therapeutic approaches, aimed at not only managing but potentially reversing the devastating effects of these prevalent and complex conditions.

