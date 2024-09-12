Biolexis Unveils Promising Data with an Oral Weight Loss Drug: BLX-7006 Shows Significant Results in Preclinical Studies

LEHI, Utah., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation weight loss treatments, today announced the remarkable preclinical results of its oral small molecule GLP-1 agonist, BLX-7006. In a recent study, BLX-7006 demonstrated significant weight loss efficacy, establishing it as a potential breakthrough in the global fight against obesity.

In a controlled diet-induced obesity (DIO) study conducted on mice, BLX-7006 achieved an average weight reduction of 15% over a 28-day period. These promising results are comparable to those seen with semaglutide, one of the most effective GLP-1 agonists currently available. However, BLX-7006 sets itself apart with its convenient oral administration and small molecule structure, making it a transformative prospect in weight management therapeutics.

"We are thrilled with the positive outcomes from our preclinical studies with BLX-7006," said Dr. Hariprasad Vankayalapati, Chief Scientific Officer at Biolexis. "Our goal is to bring forward an innovative weight loss therapy that offers the same, or better, efficacy as injectable treatments but in a more convenient oral form. This is a significant step forward for patients seeking safer, more accessible treatment options."

Key Highlights of BLX-7006:

Oral Administration: Unlike current GLP-1 agonist treatments, which require injection, BLX-7006 is taken orally, offering greater convenience and potentially improving patient adherence.

Small Molecule Technology: As a small molecule, BLX-7006 avoids the complexities and high costs associated with peptide-based drugs. This could streamline manufacturing processes, reduce costs, and improve drug stability.

Reduced Side Effects: Pre-toxicology data suggest BLX-7006 is well tolerated with no observed organ toxicities when compared to current weight loss therapies, making it safer for long-term use.

In addition to weight loss, BLX-7006 demonstrates promising efficacy in Type 2 Diabetes animal models.

Keith Marmer, Chief Business Officer at Biolexis, commented, "BLX-7006 represents a significant leap forward in weight loss treatment. It's oral formulation and small molecule composition could offer patients an easier, more comfortable experience while delivering highly effective weight loss results. We're excited to advance this promising therapy through IND-enabling studies, with human clinical trials scheduled for early 2025. Biolexis is excited to deliver a weight loss treatment that is widely accessible and significantly lower cost than what is currently available today."

Biolexis Therapeutics is dedicated to addressing the global obesity epidemic through scientific innovation. The company continues to explore ways to deliver effective, accessible, and safe weight loss treatments to patients around the world.

For more information about Biolexis and its cutting-edge research, visit www.biolexistx.com.

About Biolexis

Biolexis Therapeutics is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing next-generation small-molecule therapies for metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is focused on delivering innovative solutions to unmet medical needs through advanced research and development.

SOURCE Biolexis Therapeutics Inc