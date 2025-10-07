BioLife Solutions Announces the Sale of its evo Cold Chain Logistics Subsidiary

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") market, announces the sale of SAVSU Cleo Technologies, LLC. (f/k/a SAVSU Technologies, Inc.) ("SAVSU"), its wholly owned cold chain logistics subsidiary, for $25.5 million (subject to certain adjustments) in cash to Peli BioThermal, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

Roderick de Greef, Chairman and CEO commented "This divestiture streamlines our product portfolio as well as our operations while focusing resources on creating shareholder value through high-margin recurring revenue. We are delighted that a respected leader in cold chain logistics recognizes the value of the SAVSU evo technology."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife is a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services for the CGT market. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, manufacturing and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "intend," "expects," "continue," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, or to reflect any change in our expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

