BioLife Solutions Awarded Three New Patents for Cryopreservation, Thawing and Cold Chain Transport Technologies

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced three new patents for inventions related to cryopreservation, thawing and cold chain transport technologies. The new patents awarded to BioLife include:

European Patent: Apparatuses and Compositions for Cryopreservation of Cellular Monolayers

This patent includes claims related to facilitating bulk freezing of adherent cells in multi-well plates for use in high-throughput drug screening processes.

United States Patent: Systems, Devices and Methods for Automated Sample Thawing

This patent covers the core technologies used in the ThawSTAR® automated thawing products, which BioLife obtained in the acquisition of Astero Bio in April 2019.

United States Patent: Insulated Storage and Transport System

This patent covers core technologies used in the evo® cloud-connected precision thermal shipping containers, which BioLife obtained in the acquisition of SAVSU Technologies in August 2019.

Mike Rice, BioLife Solutions CEO, remarked, "We have a remarkably strong team of inventors who are experts in the fields of cryopreservation, storage and transport, and thawing of biologic material; specifically, for cell and gene therapies targeting the leading causes of disabilities and death. Our scientific team has several additional pending patents covering novel features of our best-in-class portfolio of bioproduction tools. We look forward to providing a continuous stream of innovative solutions to the high growth cell and gene therapy market."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company's anticipated business and investments and the potential for any future investments or acquisitions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, and these and other factors are described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations



Roderick de Greef



Chief Financial Officer



(425) 402-1400



rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com





SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolifesolutions.com

