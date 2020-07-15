BioLife Solutions evo® Cold Chain Management Platform Now Supporting Over 100 Early Stage Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials

BOTHELL, Wash., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today provided an update on adoption of its evo cold chain management platform solution by cell and gene therapy companies.

Via its relationships with leading specialty couriers World Courier and Quick International Courier, the evo platform is used to transport and monitor shipments of source material and manufactured doses in more than 100 cell and gene therapy clinical trials.

Mike Rice, BioLife's CEO, remarked, "We highly value our relationships with World Courier and Quick International. Their combined worldwide footprint enables our evo platform to support clinical trials of novel cell and gene therapies in all major markets. In the second quarter of 2020, we gained 6 new cell and gene therapy customers that now use our smart, cloud-connected shipping containers and evo.is cloud app to manage shipments of high-value, time and temperature sensitive biologic materials."

Alex Guite, Vice President of Services and Alliances at World Courier and ICS, two AmerisourceBergen companies, commented, "The evo platform with the DV10 smart shipper enhances our offering to cell and gene therapy companies requiring cryogenic shipping for biological material. BioLife's commitment to innovation, quality and customer service make them an integral part of World Courier's logistics platform."

James Smith, Vice President of Global Operations at Quick remarked, "We continue to offer liquid nitrogen shippers to the high growth cell and gene therapy market. The founders of SAVSU brought class-defining cold chain management solutions to this space with BioLife's insistence on quality by design and best practices. As a trusted leader in personalized medicine logistics and transportation, we see tremendous opportunities for both companies to serve mutual customers and raise the bar even higher."

About World Courier

World Courier provides unparalleled specialty logistics services to drive the commercial success of our partners around the globe. For 50 years, we've delivered peace of mind through world-class supply chain programs, transportation services, storage of time- and temperature-sensitive products, and innovative, cutting-edge medicines including cell and gene therapies. Through our daily work – and powered by our nearly 3,000 associates – we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. With a presence in 50+ countries, World Courier is driven by a commitment to excellence, and provides customized solutions with global reach to increase access to care; making us the most trusted specialty logistics company in the world. Learn more at worldcourier.com.

About The Quick Group

For over 40 years, The Quick Group, a Kuehne + Nagel Company, has been providing 24/7/365 trusted global priority specialty logistics and transportation solutions for companies worldwide combining industry expertise and innovative technology. A team of seasoned specialists design customized solutions for time-and temperature-sensitive, mission-critical and life-saving needs, ensuring product integrity and patient safety. Quick specializes in safe and reliable shipping of clinical research samples, personalized medicine, investigational drugs, clinical trial supplies, vaccines, and dangerous goods, helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market faster. For more information, please visit www.quick.aero

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding the profitability and further adoption of the Company's evo cold chain management platform solution and its relationship with World Courier and Quick International Courier. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

