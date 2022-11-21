BioLife Solutions Expands Intellectual Property Estate

7 New Granted Patents; 43 Submitted Patent Applications

Global Portfolio Now Totals 148 Issued and 114 Pending Patents

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today provided an update on the expansion of its intellectual property estate.

During 2022, the Company received notice of the granting of 7 patents by the USPTO and other patent authorities outside the United States. BioLife also filed 43 new applications for novel inventions related to its cell processing , media, storage containers, and freezers and thaw systems platforms. Several are specific to BioLife's proprietary Stirling engine technologies.

Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "In 2022, we continued to fund the development of several very promising and novel inventions to expand protection of and strengthen our intellectual property estate and set the stage for a series of innovative product launches over the next few years. I'm especially pleased with the integration of our various acquired hardware and software development and engineering teams and how they have collaborated to produce several disruptive technologies that will provide more customer value and further differentiate BioLife from other life science tools and services providers."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to expand protection of and strengthen our intellectual property estate, our ability to innovate and launch new products over the next few years, and our plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, our ability to secure new patents from the USPTO, our ability to protect our existing intellectual property portfolio, continued market adoption of the company's products, our ability to continue to implement our business strategy, market volatility, competition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

