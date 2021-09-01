BioLife Solutions Files Form S-3 Registration Statement to Register Shares from Completed Acquisitions

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, announces that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register approximately 10.7 million shares of restricted common stock held by stockholders of previously acquired companies Global Cooling, Inc. (operating as Stirling Ultracold), SciSafe Holdings, Inc. and Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc., as well as certain shares held by Casdin Capital. BioLife is not registering the issuance of any new shares of common stock.

"It has been very exciting and gratifying to expand our business through the acquisition of these successful and complementary companies in a growing market with significant upside opportunity," said Mike Rice, BioLife Solutions Chairman and CEO. "We are registering restricted shares of BioLife common stock in accordance with our obligations associated with these acquisitions. In addition, a component of the registration statement includes shares held by Casdin Capital, who remains a supportive and committed shareholder of BioLife as we continue to build upon our position as a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services."

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, and SciSafe biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected financial performance of the company following the completion of its 2019, 2020 and 2021 acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations, in particular following its recent acquisitions, the expected synergies between the company and its recent acquisitions, the company's ability to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits associated with its recent acquisitions, the potential utility of and market for the company's products and services and the company's ability to cross sell its products and services, and potential market expansion, including with consideration to our recent acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's anticipated future growth strategy, including the acquisition of synergistic cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or technologies, regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, and potential customer revenue. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the company's 2019, 2020 and 2021 acquisitions, market adoption of the company's products, the ability of the company's recent acquisitions to be accretive on the company's financial results, the ability of the company to continue to implement its business strategy, uncertainty regarding third-party market projections, market volatility, competition, litigation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

