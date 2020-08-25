BioLife Solutions Named one of the Top 100 Companies in Washington State

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, was recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, a list curated by Seattle Business Magazine, based on employee survey responses.

Mike Rice, BioLife's CEO, remarked, "Its a great honor for BioLife to make this esteemed annual list of the best companies in Washington, now for the third time since 2013. I'm really pleased that our team members feel valued and recognized for their work. We have such a talented and dedicated team that consistently rises to and overcomes whatever challenges come our way. I'd like to thank every team member for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

About the List

For the 31st year, Seattle Business magazine recognizes the top companies in Washington that set the standard for work environment, rewards and recognition, benefits, communications, responsibility and decision-making, and executive leadership for its annual 100 Best Companies to Work For awards program in 2020. This is the list that all HR executives and company presidents want to be on because it is their own people that put them there via anonymous employee surveys developed from 25+ years of market research. For more information please visit Seattle Business Magazine.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding the profitability and further adoption of the Company's evo cold chain management platform solution and its relationship with World Courier and Quick International Courier. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 686-6002

[email protected]

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.biolifesolutions.com

