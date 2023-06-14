BioLife Solutions Receives College of American Pathologists CAP-BAP Accreditation for All SciSafe® U.S. Biostorage Facilities

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

BOTHELL, Wash., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced that all of its SciSafe-branded biostorage facilities in the USA have been accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

SciSafe Quality Assurance Specialist reviewing a manual.
The CAP Laboratory Accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet very stringent requirements and maintain the highest standard of quality, accuracy, and consistency, considered equal to or more rigorous than the U.S. federal government's inspection program.

"All SciSafe facilities in the U.S. have earned the prestigious CAP-BAP accreditation, demonstrating our continual commitment to our mission of providing superior quality biostorage services," said Karen Foster, Global Chief Quality Officer at BioLife Solutions.

SciSafe Biostorage Centers of Excellence are now compliant to the following standards:

  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 20387
  • cGMP FDA compliant
  • FDA registered and inspected since 2011 (CDER and CBER)
  • GDP (Good Distribution Practice)
  • CAP-BAP accredited in US facilities as of 2023

Garrie Richardson, SciSafe General Manager commented, "We are proud to receive what is recognized as the highest quality standard to build upon our already impressive list of certifications – offering our clients the best level of protection for their precious biological material."

To learn more about SciSafe's Centers for Excellence and the CAP accreditation, please visit SciSafe.com

About CAP Accreditation

Pioneered in 2012, the CAP Biorepository Accreditation Program was the first accreditation program designed to improve the quality and consistency of biorepositories. Drawing on best practices from ISBER, NCI, OECD, CMS and the Laboratory Accreditation Program, the goal of the program is to provide requirements for standardization of processes that will result in high-quality human specimens and genetic materials that can be used to support research. Recently, CAP physician members contributed to the ISO technical committee that developed the ISO 20387 standard for biobanking.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading provider of class-defining bioproduction tools and services to the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our tools facilitate basic and applied research and the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic source material and finished products during manufacturing, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com and follow BioLife on LinkedIn and Twitter

At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

