BioLife Solutions Strengthens Sales Team with Key Leadership Additions

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the hiring of two key sales executives who will assist in building and leading the worldwide sales organization. Both executives report to Jim Mathers, Vice President of Global Sales.

Marcus Schulz, Vice President, Sales, evo® Platform, is responsible for managing relationships with the leading specialty couriers serving the cell and gene therapy market to drive adoption of the evo system. He will also manage C-level relationships with strategic end-user customers. Prior to joining BioLife, Marcus served in a variety of strategic business development and executive sales leadership roles with companies including Siemens Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and most recently, GE Healthcare, where he managed a $1 billion annual revenue strategic account.

Andrew Sabatier, Director of Sales, North America, is responsible for managing the North American sales team, which is promoting the entire product portfolio. Prior to joining BioLife, Andrew spent the last twenty years building and leading sales teams, including at Biosafe Group, where he drove revenue from zero to nearly $30 million prior to the acquisition of Biosafe by GE Healthcare.

Mike Rice, BioLife Solutions CEO, remarked, "Marcus and Andrew bring a wealth of C-suite sales experience and demonstrable success in driving adoption of novel technologies. I look forward to them working with Jim Mathers to accelerate sales of our growing portfolio of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools, including biopreservation media, automated thaw technologies, and evo cold chain management solutions."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

