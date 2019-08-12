BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

News provided by

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Aug 12, 2019, 08:00 ET

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best in class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that representatives of the Company will be attending, exhibiting, and/or presenting at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences:

The Bioprocessing Summit

https://www.bioprocessingsummit.com/

August 12th-16th, 2019

 Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA

21st Annual H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

http://www.rodmanevents.com/

September 8th-10th, 2019

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

3rd Annual Janney Healthcare Conference

September 9th-10th, 2019

The Union League Club, New York, NY

Biotech Week Boston –  Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization

https://lifesciences.knect365.com/cell-therapy-bioprocessing/

September 9th-12th, 2019

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

CAR-TCR Summit

https://car-tcr-summit.com/

September 10th-13th, 2019

Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA

ISCT North America 2019 Regional Meeting

https://www.celltherapysociety.org/events/

September 13th-15th, 2019

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison, WI

Cord Blood Connect

https://www.cord-blood-connect.org/

September 13th-15th, 2019

Loews Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

https://alliancerm.org/arm-event/meetingonthemesa/

October 2nd-4th, 2019

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA

BEST Collaborative

http://www.bestcollaborative.org/index.php/meetings/member-meetings/oct2019-san-antonio.html

October 16th – 17th, 2019

Marriott Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX

AABB Annual Meeting

http://www.aabb.org/annual-meeting/Pages/default.aspx

October 19th-22nd, 2019

Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

https://www.stifel.com/

November 19th-21st, 2019

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

TERMIS Americas

https://www.termis.org/am2019

December 2nd-5th, 2019

 Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Orlando, FL

Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care (CTTACC) 2019

https://cttacc.org

December 11th – 13th, 2019

Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 686-6002

rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.biolifesolutions.com

Also from this source

BioLife Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results...

BioLife Solutions Completes Acquisition of SAVSU Technologies...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

News provided by

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Aug 12, 2019, 08:00 ET