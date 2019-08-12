BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best in class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that representatives of the Company will be attending, exhibiting, and/or presenting at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences:

The Bioprocessing Summit https://www.bioprocessingsummit.com/ August 12th-16th, 2019 Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA

21st Annual H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference http://www.rodmanevents.com/ September 8th-10th, 2019 Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

3rd Annual Janney Healthcare Conference September 9th-10th, 2019 The Union League Club, New York, NY

Biotech Week Boston – Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization https://lifesciences.knect365.com/cell-therapy-bioprocessing/ September 9th-12th, 2019 Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

CAR-TCR Summit https://car-tcr-summit.com/ September 10th-13th, 2019 Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA

ISCT North America 2019 Regional Meeting https://www.celltherapysociety.org/events/ September 13th-15th, 2019 Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison, WI

Cord Blood Connect https://www.cord-blood-connect.org/ September 13th-15th, 2019 Loews Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa https://alliancerm.org/arm-event/meetingonthemesa/ October 2nd-4th, 2019 Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA

BEST Collaborative http://www.bestcollaborative.org/index.php/meetings/member-meetings/oct2019-san-antonio.html October 16th – 17th, 2019 Marriott Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX

AABB Annual Meeting http://www.aabb.org/annual-meeting/Pages/default.aspx October 19th-22nd, 2019 Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference https://www.stifel.com/ November 19th-21st, 2019 Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

TERMIS Americas https://www.termis.org/am2019 December 2nd-5th, 2019 Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Orlando, FL

Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care (CTTACC) 2019 https://cttacc.org December 11th – 13th, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations Roderick de Greef Chief Financial Officer (425) 686-6002 rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

