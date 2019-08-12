BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
Aug 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best in class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that representatives of the Company will be attending, exhibiting, and/or presenting at the following upcoming scientific and investor conferences:
The Bioprocessing Summit
August 12th-16th, 2019
Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA
21st Annual H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference
September 8th-10th, 2019
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
3rd Annual Janney Healthcare Conference
September 9th-10th, 2019
The Union League Club, New York, NY
Biotech Week Boston – Cell & Gene Therapy Bioprocessing & Commercialization
https://lifesciences.knect365.com/cell-therapy-bioprocessing/
September 9th-12th, 2019
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
CAR-TCR Summit
September 10th-13th, 2019
Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA
ISCT North America 2019 Regional Meeting
September 13th-15th, 2019
Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison, WI
Cord Blood Connect
September 13th-15th, 2019
Loews Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa
October 2nd-4th, 2019
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA
BEST Collaborative
http://www.bestcollaborative.org/index.php/meetings/member-meetings/oct2019-san-antonio.html
October 16th – 17th, 2019
Marriott Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX
AABB Annual Meeting
October 19th-22nd, 2019
Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, TX
Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference
November 19th-21st, 2019
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
TERMIS Americas
December 2nd-5th, 2019
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Orlando, FL
Cellular Therapies and Transfusion Medicine in Trauma and Critical Care (CTTACC) 2019
December 11th – 13th, 2019
Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo cold chain management system reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.
