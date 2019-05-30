BioLife Solutions to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of proprietary biopreservation media and automated cell thawing devices for cell and gene therapies, today announced that Mike Rice, CEO and Roderick de Greef, CFO, will be meeting with institutional investors and presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, June 4-7, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy biopreservation tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our recently acquired ThawStar® family of automated cell thawing devices reduce therapeutic and economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations



Roderick de Greef



Chief Financial Officer



(425) 402-1400



rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com





SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.biolifesolutions.com

