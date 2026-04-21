BioLife Solutions Wins INTERPHEX 2026 Biotech Innovation Award for CellSeal® CryoCase

Award Recognizes Technologies That Address Important Industry Needs and Advance Prior Standards

BOTHELL, Wash., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") market, today announced it has received the INTERPHEX 2026 Biotech Innovation Award for its CellSeal® CryoCase, a rigid cryogenic containment system purpose-built for frozen biologic materials.

Frozen CellSeal® CryoCase, BioLife Solutions’ rigid cryogenic containment system designed to protect biologic materials during freezing, storage, and distribution.

CellSeal CryoCase was developed in response to documented container failures in CGT manufacturing, where flexible cryobags have historically been susceptible to stress fractures and seal fatigue from cycles of controlled rate freezing, liquid nitrogen storage, and distribution. CryoCase provides reinforced structural protection across the full frozen product journey while remaining compatible with closed system manufacturing workflows.

As CGT programs scale toward commercialization, regulators are paying closer attention to how frozen products are handled and inspected. CryoCase supports visual inspection for container integrity and potential particulates while giving manufacturers greater confidence in containment across product development.

"We're pleased to receive this recognition from INTERPHEX, one of the industry's leading forums for pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovation," said Roderick de Greef, CEO of BioLife Solutions. "This award is meaningful validation that CryoCase addresses a real need in the market. We specifically built it to address containment challenges the industry is currently facing."

Launched in 2025, CryoCase is available as part of BioLife's CellSeal® portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.biolifesolutions.com/handling/cellseal-cryocase/.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

[email protected]

Investors

Alliance Advisors IR

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

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SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.