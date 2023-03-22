BioLineRx Reports 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates

- Announced FDA Acceptance of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) New Drug Application (NDA) in Stem Cell Mobilization with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date of September 9, 2023 -

- Named Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., as new Chief Medical Officer and Completed Formation of U.S. Commercial Leadership Team with Extensive Drug Launch and Sales Experience -

- Entered into Clinical Trial Collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine to Evaluate Motixafortide for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Mobilization for Gene Therapies in Sickle Cell Disease -

- Management to hold conference call today, March 22, at 10:00 am EDT -

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reported its audited 2022 annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provided recent corporate and portfolio updates.

"Over the last quarter and into this year, we continue to proceed with activities to advance the NDA review process of APHEXDA®, while in parallel progressing with pre-launch activities in anticipation of potential approval later this year," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Importantly, we recently announced the appointment of our new chief medical officer and completed the formation of our U.S. commercialization team that includes industry veterans with significant and very relevant drug launch and sales experience. Additionally, we announced a new collaboration to evaluate motixafortide for stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease, which continues our goal of fully maximizing its clinical potential for patients. This is an extremely exciting year for the Company, with the potential commercial approval of our first product, anticipated pancreatic cancer clinical trial data, as well as the planned initiation of two new clinical trials that may further our growth."

Recent Corporate Updates

Appointed Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Finalized formation of the U.S. commercial leadership team, which collectively has significant drug launch and sales experience, with particular expertise in stem cell mobilization and transplantation

Portfolio Execution

Motixafortide (selective inhibitor of CXCR4 chemokine receptor)

Multiple Myeloma

Announced FDA acceptance of the APHEXDA® (motixafortide) NDA in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. PDUFA target action date set for September 9, 2023

Presented a cost-effectiveness analysis of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) versus plerixafor in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting, which was held December 10-13, 2022 , in New Orleans, Louisiana . The analysis demonstrated significant net cost savings with APHEXADA® (motixafortide)

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Continued to advance preparation activities for a Phase 2b randomized clinical trial with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first line metastatic PDAC (mPDAC) therapy with collaboration partner GenFleet. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2023

randomized clinical trial with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first line metastatic PDAC (mPDAC) therapy with collaboration partner GenFleet. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2023 Continued collaboration progress with Columbia University investigator-initiated Phase 2 study assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy in first line mPDAC patients. Anticipate initial patient data in 2023

Sickle Cell Disease & Gene Therapy

Announced clinical trial collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to evaluate motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2023. Clinical trial design was presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting, which was held December 10-13, 2022 , in New Orleans, Louisiana

AGI-134 (synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid)

Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

Announced results from Phase 1/2a study of investigational anti-tumor vaccine AGI-134 in metastatic solid tumors. First-in-human, single-agent study met primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers. The Company is evaluating potential development program pathways in consultation with its scientific advisory board

Financial Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 , were $17 .6 million compared to $19.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide, as well as lower expenses associated with the completed motixafortide GENESIS clinical trial, offset by an increase in expenses associated with the AGI-134 study and an increase in payroll and related expenses

, were .6 million compared to for the year ended . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide, as well as lower expenses associated with the completed motixafortide GENESIS clinical trial, offset by an increase in expenses associated with the AGI-134 study and an increase in payroll and related expenses Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 , were $6.5 million compared to $1.0 million the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase resulted primarily from initiation of pre-commercialization activities related to motixafortide, as well as an increase in market research

, were compared to the year ended . The increase resulted primarily from initiation of pre-commercialization activities related to motixafortide, as well as an increase in market research General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 , were $5.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in share-based compensation and small increases in a number of general and administrative expenses

, were compared to for the year ended . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in share-based compensation and small increases in a number of general and administrative expenses Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 , was $25.0 million , compared to $27.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

, was , compared to for the year ended As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $51.1 million and anticipates this will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into the first half of 2024

A copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.biolinerx.com.The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at [email protected].

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases. APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation for multiple myeloma patients, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study in the U.S., and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with an assigned PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and chemotherapy as a first line mPDAC therapy. In addition, a randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and chemotherapy as a first line mPDAC therapy is expected to initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors. A first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 met its primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

Forward Looking Statement

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; risks related to unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









December 31,



2021 2022



in USD thousands Assets





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

12,990 10,587 Short-term bank deposits

44,145 40,495 Prepaid expenses

127 198 Other receivables

142 721 Total current assets

57,404 52,001







NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net

952 726 Right-of-use assets, net

1,331 1,772 Intangible assets, net

21,704 21,885 Total non-current assets

23,987 24,383 Total assets

81,391 76,384







Liabilities and equity





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Current maturities of long-term loans

2,757 1,542 Accounts payable and accruals:





Trade

5,567 6,966 Other

1,227 1,744 Current maturities of lease liabilities

168 427 Total current liabilities

9,719 10,679







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Warrants

1,859 4,509 Long-term loans, net of current maturities

- 8,626 Lease liabilities

1,726 1,729 Total non-current liabilities

3,585 14,864







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES





Total liabilities

13,304 25,543







EQUITY





Ordinary shares

21,066 27,100 Share premium

339,346 338,976 Warrants

975 1,408 Capital reserve

13,157 14,765 Other comprehensive loss

(1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit

(305,041) (329,992) Total equity

68,087 50,841 Total liabilities and equity

81,391 76,384

BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Year ended December 31,





2020 2021 2022





in USD thousands











RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

(18,173) (19,466) (17,629) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES

(840) (1,003) (6,462) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

(3,914) (4,308) (5,066) OPERATING LOSS

(22,927) (24,777) (29,157) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

(5,701) (1,830) 5,670 FINANCIAL INCOME

236 559 694 FINANCIAL EXPENSES

(1,629) (1,006) (2,158) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(30,021) (27,054) (24,951)













in USD

LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.12) (0.04) (0.03)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

252,844,394 662,933,695 773,956,973





























BioLineRx Ltd. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Ordinary shares Share premium Warrants Capital reserve Other comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 4,692 265,938 - 12,132 (1,416) (247,966) 33,380 CHANGES IN 2020:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 4,777 9,395 - - - - 14,172 Warrants exercised 393 2,826 - - - - 3,219 Employee stock options exercised 8 228 - (228) - - 8 Employee stock options expired - 854 - (854) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 1,272 - - 1,272 Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (30,021) (30,021) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 9,870 279,241 - 12,322 (1,416) (277,987) 22,030 CHANGES IN 2021:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 8,956 40,476 975 - - - 50,407 Warrants exercised 2,235 18,967 - - - - 21,202 Employee stock options exercised 5 41 - (39) - - 7 Employee stock options expired - 621 - (621) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 1,495 - - 1,495 Comprehensive loss for the year - - -

- (27,054) (27,054) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 21,066 339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087 CHANGES IN 2022:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 6,029 (1,007) 433 - - - 5,455 Employee stock options exercised 5 14 - (14) - - 5 Employee stock options expired - 623 - (623) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 2,245 - - 2,245 Comprehensive loss for the year - - -

- (24,951) (24,951) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 27,100 338,976 1,408 14,765 (1,416) (329,992) 50,841

BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31,

2020 2021 2022

in USD thousands CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Loss (30,021) (27,054) (24,951) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below) 6,815 3,481 (1,289) Net cash used in operating activities (23,206) (23,573) (26,240)







CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in short-term deposits (33,500) (78,000) (44,000) Maturities of short-term deposits 50,168 39,873 48,322 Purchase of property and equipment - (97) (131) Purchase of intangible assets - - (185) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 16,668 (38,224) 4,006







CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 19,246 50,407 14,359 Exercise of warrants 1,969 10,907 - Employee stock options exercised 8 7 5 Proceeds from long-term loan, net of issuance costs - - 9,126 Repayments of loans (3,133) (3,376) (2,832) Repayments of lease liabilities (224) (196) (220) Net cash provided by financing activities 17,866 57,749 20,438







INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 11,328 (4,048) (1,796) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 5,297 16,831 12,990 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 206 207 (607) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR 16,831 12,990 10,587









BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31,



2020 2021 2022

in USD thousands

APPENDIX













Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:





Income and expenses not involving cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 934 703 654 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (206) (207) 607 Fair value adjustments of warrants 5,142 1,936 (6,425) Share-based compensation 1,272 1,495 2,245 Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (232) (262) (672) Interest accrued 474 301 1,117 Warrant issuance costs 594 - 171 Exchange differences on lease liabilities 125 55 (224)

8,103 4,021 (2,527)







Changes in operating asset and liability items:





Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables 428 24 (650) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals (1,716) (564) 1,888

(1,288) (540) 1,238

6,815 3,481 (1,289)











Supplemental information on interest received in cash 381 138 342 Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 994 682 593

Supplemental information on non-cash transactions:





Changes in right-of-use asset and lease liabilities 13 183 706 Warrant issuance costs - - 262 Purchase of property and equipment - - 28 Fair value of exercised warrants (portion related to accumulated fair value adjustments) 1,251 10,295 -

