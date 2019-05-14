BioLineRx Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

Highlights and achievements during the first quarter 2019 and subsequent period:

Presented successful engraftment data from Phase 3 GENESIS trial of BL-8040 in multiple myeloma patients at 45 th Annual Meeting of European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. These data follow previously announced successful mobilization data which led the Data Monitoring Committee to recommend proceeding to the randomized placebo-controlled Part 2 of the study.

Annual Meeting of European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation. These data follow previously announced successful mobilization data which led the Data Monitoring Committee to recommend proceeding to the randomized placebo-controlled Part 2 of the study. Received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BL-8040 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. This is an addition to prior orphan drug designations that have been granted for BL-8040 in AML and stem cell mobilization.

Received approval from the FDA for Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AGI-134, which will enable expansion of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study, currently being carried out in the UK and Israel , to the US by the first half of 2020.

"As we progress through 2019, we are approaching important data milestones with our lead program, the CXCR4 antagonist BL-8040, in two cancer indications with high unmet medical need," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "In pancreatic cancer, an extremely difficult cancer indication to treat, we are optimistic that we can build upon the encouraging results that we observed in the dual combination arm of our ongoing COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a study of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA with the addition of chemotherapy, and we are eager to see top-line results for the triple combination arm of the study by the end of this year. Similarly, in consolidation AML, we look forward to important data from our Phase 2b trial that will help inform later stage development of this promising program."

"In parallel, our second clinical candidate, AGI-134, is progressing through a phase 1/2a clinical trial, and we anticipate initial safety data later this year as we look to efficiently advance this promising candidate into the second part of the study where we can assess efficacy in multiple tumor types. We continue to execute on our clinical development plan, and believe these upcoming data readouts can drive near-term value creation while generating additional partnering interest," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Expected significant milestones through end of 2019 and early 2020:

Top-line results from the Phase 2 triple combo pancreatic cancer trial of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy under the Company's collaboration with Merck in the second half of 2019;

Potential interim results from the Phase 2 AML consolidation study in the second half of 2019;

Initial safety results from part 1 of the Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in the second half of 2019;

Top-line results from one or more of the ongoing solid tumor trials under the Company's collaboration with Genentech, potentially by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $4.4 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 13.4%, compared to $5.1 million for the comparable period in 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in share-based compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $0.3 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 47%, compared to $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a one-time compensation payment in the 2018 period, as well as a decrease in share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $0.9 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 13.5% compared to $1.1 million for the comparable period in 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in share-based compensation.

The Company's operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $5.6 million, compared with an operating loss of $6.6 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Non-operating expenses amounted to $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with non-operating income of $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. Non-operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily relate to warrant offering expenses offset by fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on our balance sheet. Non-operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on our balance sheet. These fair-value adjustments were highly influenced by the Company's share price at each period end (revaluation date).

Net financial expenses amounted to $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to an immaterial amount of net ﬁnancial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net financial expenses for the 2019 period primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial expenses for the 2018 period primarily relate to losses recorded on foreign currency hedging transactions, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits.

The Company's net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $6.2 million, similar to the comparable period in 2018.

The Company held $40.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of March 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The $2.2 million decrease in net cash used in operating activities during the three-month period in 2019, compared to the three-month period in 2018, was primarily the result of changes in operating asset and liability items between the two periods – i.e., a decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables in 2019 versus an increase in 2018, as well as a decrease in accounts payable and accruals in 2018.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in cash flows from financing activities reflects the underwritten public offering completed in February 2019.

(Tables follow)

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML, is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation; and AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors, which is being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD, on the basis of which the Company is conducting a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's atezolizumab in several Phase 1b/2 studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are: changes in relationships with collaborators; the impact of competitive products and technological changes; risks relating to the development of new products; and the ability to implement technological improvements. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)









December 31, March 31,

2018 2019

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 3,404 4,384 Short-term bank deposits 26,747 36,224 Prepaid expenses 488 583 Other receivables 1,339 458 Total current assets 31,978 41,649





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Long-term prepaid expenses 56 55 Property and equipment, net 2,227 2,143 Right-of-use assets - 1,797 Intangible assets, net 21,972 21,950 Total non-current assets 24,255 25,945 Total assets 56,233 67,594





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loans 895 1,636 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 4,493 4,817 Other 1,363 989 Lease liabilities - 693 Total current liabilities 6,751 8,135 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 323 5,213 Long-term loans, net of current maturities 7,838 7,228 Lease liabilities - 1,130 Total non-current liabilities 8,161 13,571 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities 14,912 21,706





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 3,110 3,928 Share premium 250,192 259,860 Capital reserve 11,955 12,191 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (222,520) (228,675) Total equity 41,321 45,888 Total liabilities and equity 56,233 67,594

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended March 31,

2018 2019

in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (5,070) (4,392) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (484) (256) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,075) (930) OPERATING LOSS (6,629) (5,578) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 462 (340) FINANCIAL INCOME 175 210 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (206) (447) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,198) (6,155)









LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.06) (0.05)





WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 106,169,273 132,979,984







BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



Ordinary shares Share premium Capital Reserve Other comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 2,836 240,682 10,337 (1,416) (199,558) 52,881 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018:











Issuance of share capital, net 37 1,386 - - - 1,423 Employee stock options exercised 1 29 (30) - - - Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 80 (80) - - - Share-based compensation - - 916 - - 916 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,198) (6,198) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2018 2,874 242,177 11,143 (1,416) (205,756) 49,022















Ordinary shares Share premium Capital Reserve Other comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 3,110 250,192 11,955 (1,416) (222,520) 41,321 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019:











Issuance of share capital, net 817 9,620 - - - 10,437 Employee stock options exercised 1 18 (18) - - 1 Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 30 (30) - - - Share-based compensation - - 284 - - 284 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,155) (6,155) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019 3,928 259,860 12,191 (1,416) (228,675) 45,888















BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)







Three months ended March 31,

2018 2019

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Comprehensive loss for the period (6,198) (6,155) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see

appendix below) (609) 1,533 Net cash used in operating activities (6,807) (4,622)





CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (4,000) (21,510) Maturities of short-term deposits 12,167 12,228 Purchase of property and equipment (54) (31) Purchase of intangible assets (29) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,084 (9,313)





CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 1,423 14,989 Employee stock options exercised - 1 Repayments of loans (23) (23) Repayments of lease liabilities - (50) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,400 14,917





INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,677 982 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 5,110 3,404 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 23 (2) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 7,810 4,384







BioLineRx Ltd. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)







Three months ended March 31,

2018 2019

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 140 213 Long-term prepaid expenses 1 1 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (23) 2 Gain on adjustment of warrants to fair value (465) (79) Share-based compensation 916 284 Warrant issuance costs - 417 Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (182) (195) Interest and linkage differences on loans (1) 154

386 797





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables (453) 786 Decrease in accounts payable and accruals (542) (50)

(995) 736

(609) 1,533





Supplemental information on interest received in cash 167 229





Supplemental information on non-cash transaction: Initial establishment of right-of-use assets against lease liabilities - 1,878







