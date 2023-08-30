BioLineRx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates

- On Track for September 9, 2023 PDUFA Target Action Date on NDA for Motixafortide in Stem Cell Mobilization (SCM) for Autologous Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma (MM) -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies for certain cancers and rare diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided corporate and portfolio updates.

"We had a very productive second quarter across all areas of the company, including our focused pre-launch preparation activities tied to the potential U.S. approval of motixafortide in the next few weeks, as well as the formation of a new strategic partnership, announced today, to develop and commercialize motixafortide in Asia," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "The partnership, which is subject to certain closing conditions, provides a pathway forward to pursue potential indications for motixafortide in stem cell mobilization and pancreatic cancer in Asia, as well as a source of substantial funding to the company.

Additionally, we advanced our second major development program for motixafortide in pancreatic cancer through the initiation of a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial with Columbia University in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer based on promising data from a single-arm pilot phase.

"Finally, our clinical trial collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to evaluate motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease continues to progress, and we anticipate clinical trial initiation this year. I am extremely pleased with our progress to date and look forward to a fruitful second half of the year, including our potential transition to a commercial stage company," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Corporate Updates

On track for September 9, 2023 PDUFA target action date on NDA for motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma

Signed exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize motixafortide in Asia with concurrent equity investment; license agreement includes $15 million upfront payment, plus potential development, regulatory and sales milestones, and tiered double-digit royalties, as well as various development obligations for the licensee, including the planned initiation in China of a registrational study in stem-cell mobilization and a randomized Phase 2/3 study in first-line pancreatic cancer; straight common equity investment of $14.6 million in BioLineRx at $2.136 per ADS with no warrants; effectiveness and closing of transactions is contingent upon approval by Israeli Innovation Authority of license agreement within four months of execution, and other closing conditions

Clinical Portfolio Updates

Motixafortide (selective inhibitor of CXCR4 chemokine receptor)

Multiple Myeloma

Announced publication in Nature Medicine of GENESIS Phase 3 clinical trial data evaluating motixafortide and G-CSF in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Announced initiation of randomized, investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in collaboration with Columbia University , with joint funding of the study by Regeneron and BioLineRx, assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with mPDAC. Anticipate initial patient data in 2023. A poster of the amended clinical trial design was presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June

Sickle Cell Disease & Gene Therapy

Continued to advance plans for a clinical trial in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to evaluate motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. Anticipate trial initiation later this year

AGI-134 (synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid)

Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

Evaluating next development pathways for AGI-134 program in consultation with scientific advisory board. Results from Phase 1/2a first-in-human, single-agent study announced in Q4 2022. Study met primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $3.0 million , a decrease of $2.4 million , or 44.3%, compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide as well as lower expenses associated with the completed AGI-134 clinical trial

were , a decrease of , or 44.3%, compared to for the three months ended . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide as well as lower expenses associated with the completed AGI-134 clinical trial Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $5.6 million , an increase of $4.4 million , or 383.9% compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-launch activities related to motixafortide

were , an increase of , or 383.9% compared to for the three months ended . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-launch activities related to motixafortide General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $1.3 million , an increase of $0.3 million , or 24.4% compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and related expenses due to a small increase in headcount and share-based compensation, as well as small increases in a number of G&A expenses

were , an increase of , or 24.4% compared to for the three months ended . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and related expenses due to a small increase in headcount and share-based compensation, as well as small increases in a number of G&A expenses Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $18.5 million , compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $30.7 million , compared to $12.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . The increases in net loss for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were due primarily to a non-operating expense of approximately $7.8 million and $10.8 million respectively, related to the revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from an increase in the Company's share price over the preceding three and six months

was , compared to for the three months ended . The Company's net loss for the six months ended amounted to , compared to for the six months ended . The increases in net loss for both the three and six months ended were due primarily to a non-operating expense of approximately and respectively, related to the revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from an increase in the Company's share price over the preceding three and six months As of June 30, 2023 , the Company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $32.8 million and anticipates this will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into the first half of 2024. This amount does not include $29.6 million in total funding from the exclusive license agreement and equity investment announced today, which the Company anticipates closing in Q3 subject to formal transaction approval by the Israeli Innovation Authority and other closing conditions

BioLineRx Ltd. is a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies for certain cancers and rare diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., BioLineRx is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)







December 31, June 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 10,587 10,104 Short-term bank deposits 40,495 22,711 Prepaid expenses 198 1,749 Other receivables 721 128 Total current assets 52,001 34,692





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net 726 648 Right-of-use assets, net 1,772 1,583 Intangible assets, net 21,885 22,013 Total non-current assets 24,383 24,244 Total assets 76,384 58,936





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loan 1,542 3,078 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 6,966 6,733 Other 1,744 2,260 Current maturities of lease liabilities 427 375 Total current liabilities 10,679 12,446 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 4,509 15,352 Long-term loan, net of current maturities 8,626 8,495 Lease liabilities 1,729 1,589 Total non-current liabilities 14,864 25,436





Total liabilities 25,543 37,882





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 27,100 27,100 Share premium 338,976 339,045 Warrants 1,408 1,408 Capital reserve 14,765 15,616 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (329,992) (360,699) Total equity 50,841 21,054 Total liabilities and equity 76,384 58,936

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2023 2022 2023

in USD thousands in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (5,395) (3,006) (9,830) (6,690) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (1,158) (5,604) (1,795) (9,478) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,049) (1,305) (2,056) (2,603) OPERATING LOSS (7,602) (9,915) (13,681) (18,771) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 458 (7,733) 1,726 (10,649) FINANCIAL INCOME 80 440 147 977 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (379) (1,337) (565) (2,264) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (7,443) (18,545) (12,373) (30,707)











in USD in USD LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) (0.03)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN

CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 715,365,554 922,958,942 715,260,781 922,958,942























CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



Ordinary Share

Capital Other comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium Warrants reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022 21,066 339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022:













Issuance of share capital, net 89 177 - - - - 266 Employee stock options exercised 2 12 - (12) - - 2 Employee stock options expired - 135 - (135) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 586 - - 586 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (12,373) (12,373) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2022 21,157 339,670 975 13,596 (1,416) (317,414) 56,568

















Ordinary Share

Capital Other comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium Warrants reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023 27,100 338,976 1,408 14,765 (1,416) (329,992) 50,841 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023:













Employee stock options expired - 69 - (69) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 920 - - 920 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (30,707) (30,707) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2023 27,100 339,045 1,408 15,616 (1,416) (360,699) 21,054

















BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Six months ended June 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss for the period (12,373) (30,707) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities

(see appendix below) 498 13,009 Net cash used in operating activities (11,875) (17,698)





CASH FLOWS – INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (9,000) (6,006) Maturities of short-term deposits 24,141 24,000 Purchase of property and equipment (62) (99) Purchase of intangible assets - (153) Net cash provided by investing activities 15,079 17,742





CASH FLOWS – FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 266 - Employee stock options exercised 2 - Repayments of loan (1,812) - Repayments of lease liabilities (88) (183) Net cash used in financing activities (1,632) (183)





INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,572 (139) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 12,990 10,587 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (562) (344) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 14,000 10,104







BioLineRx Ltd. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Six months ended June 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 314 457 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 562 344 Fair value adjustments of warrants (1,673) 10,843 Share-based compensation 586 920 Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (142) (210) Interest on loan 68 1,405 Exchange differences on lease liability (205) (75)

(490) 13,684





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables (688) (958) Increase in accounts payable and accruals 1,676 283

988 (675)

498 13,009











Supplemental information on interest received in cash 146 761





Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 217 640





Supplemental information on non-cash transactions:



Acquisition of right-of-use asset - 66













SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd