BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- On track for Phase 2 triple-combination data read-outs in pancreatic cancer by year-end 2019 -
Nov 11, 2019, 07:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provides a corporate update.
Highlights and achievements during the third quarter 2019 and subsequent period:
- Continued to advance its COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a trial in collaboration with Merck, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer;
- Obtained initial safety data from Part 1 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 and initiated patient dosing in Part 2, the monotherapy basket arm;
- Presented positive triple-combination preclinical data from the evaluation of BL-8040 in combination with an anti PD-1 and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, which support BL-8040's mechanism of action and provide a very strong rationale for the triple-combination clinical study, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC);
- Presented encouraging results from an MD Anderson investigator-sponsored, dual-combination study of BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients at SITC;
- Invited to deliver an oral presentation highlighting new clinical data from the triple-combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a study at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress in December.
"We are quickly approaching a potentially transformational milestone for our Company with the anticipated release of results by the end of the year from the triple combination arm of our ongoing COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Recent preclinical results from the triple combination of BL-8040, an anti PD-1 and chemotherapy, together with clinical results from two separate dual combination studies of BL-8040 and KEYTRUDA®, give us a high degree of conviction in BL-8040's ability to modify the tumor microenvironment, thereby inducing infiltration of T-cells into the core and periphery of metastatic lesions. Based on our data to date, we believe we can potentially introduce a promising new treatment option not only for metastatic pancreatic cancer, but other difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications as well, where current standards of care are inadequate. At the same time, our trials of BL-8040 in AML and stem cell mobilization are progressing, with key data readouts expected next year."
"Regarding our second clinical candidate, the universal anti-cancer vaccine AGI-134, we successfully completed Part 1 of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial in a range of solid tumor types, and quickly initiated dosing in Part 2. We look forward to initial results by year-end 2020," Mr. Serlin concluded.
Upcoming Milestones
2019
- Response results from the Phase 2a triple combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 pancreatic cancer trial of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy under the collaboration with Merck;
- Oral presentation with additional data from the Phase 2a triple combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 pancreatic cancer trial at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress in December
2020
- Progression-free survival and overall survival data from the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a triple combination study in mid-2020;
- Interim results from the Phase 2b AML consolidation study during the first half of 2020;
- Top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS registrational study in stem cell mobilization in the second half of 2020;
- Initial results from Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 by year-end 2020.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $5.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 11%, compared to $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from higher expenses associated with the BL-8040 GENESIS and COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical trials. Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $15.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5%, compared to $14.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from higher expenses associated with the BL-8040 GENESIS and COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical trials, offset by a decrease in expenses related to BL-1230, a project which was terminated.
Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 31%, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 40%, compared to $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses, including a one-time compensation payment in the 2018 period.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.9 million, similar to the comparable period in 2018. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.8 million, similar to the comparable period in 2018.
The Company's operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.6 million, compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company's operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $18.7 million, compared to $18.6 million for the comparable period in 2018.
Non-operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet, offset by warrant offering expenses. Non-operating income (expense) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet, as well as a capital gain from realization of the investment in iPharma.
Net financial expenses amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net financial income of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net financial expenses for the 2019 period primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial income for the 2018 period primarily relates to investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial expenses amounted to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net financial income of $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net financial expenses for the 2019 period primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial income for the 2018 period primarily relates to investment income earned on bank deposits, offset by losses recorded on foreign currency hedging transactions.
The Company's net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $3.9 million, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million for the comparable period in 2018. The Company's net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $15.6 million, compared with a net loss of $17.3 million for the comparable period in 2018.
The Company held $30.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of September 30, 2019.
Net cash used in operating activities was $17.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $19.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The $1.8 million decrease in net cash used in operating activities during the nine-month period in 2019, compared to the nine-month period in 2018, was primarily the result of changes in operating asset and liability items in the two periods., i.e., a decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables in 2019 versus an increase in 2018, as well as an increase in accounts payable and accruals in 2019 versus a decrease in 2018.
Net cash provided by investing activities was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits and the realization of the investment in iPharma in 2018.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in cash flows from financing activities reflects the underwritten public offering completed in February 2019.
(Tables follow)
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on multiple oncology indications. The Company's lead program, BL-8040, is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. BL-8040 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. In addition, the Company has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab in two Phase 1b/2 solid tumor studies.
BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study.
For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are: changes in relationships with collaborators; the impact of competitive products and technological changes; risks relating to the development of new products; and the ability to implement technological improvements. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2019
|
in USD thousands
|
Assets
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,404
|
4,885
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
26,747
|
25,255
|
Prepaid expenses
|
488
|
277
|
Other receivables
|
1,339
|
1,285
|
Total current assets
|
31,978
|
31,702
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
56
|
59
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,227
|
1,923
|
Right-of-use assets
|
-
|
1,635
|
Intangible assets, net
|
21,972
|
21,906
|
Total non-current assets
|
24,255
|
25,523
|
Total assets
|
56,233
|
57,225
|
Liabilities and equity
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
895
|
3,164
|
Accounts payable and accruals:
|
Trade
|
4,493
|
5,303
|
Other
|
1,363
|
973
|
Lease liabilities
|
-
|
651
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,751
|
10,091
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Warrants
|
323
|
863
|
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|
7,838
|
6,011
|
Lease liabilities
|
-
|
1,062
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,161
|
7,936
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
Total liabilities
|
14,912
|
18,027
|
EQUITY
|
Ordinary shares
|
3,110
|
4,129
|
Share premium
|
250,192
|
262,430
|
Capital reserve
|
11,955
|
12,153
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(1,416)
|
(1,416)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(222,520)
|
(238,098)
|
Total equity
|
41,321
|
39,198
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
56,233
|
57,225
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
in USD thousands
|
in USD thousands
|
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|
(5,027)
|
(5,558)
|
(14,581)
|
(15,252)
|
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
|
(293)
|
(201)
|
(1,137)
|
(683)
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
(892)
|
(884)
|
(2,850)
|
(2,763)
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
(6,212)
|
(6,643)
|
(18,568)
|
(18,698)
|
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|
(255)
|
3,055
|
870
|
3,976
|
FINANCIAL INCOME
|
154
|
247
|
534
|
628
|
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
|
(11)
|
(597)
|
(146)
|
(1,484)
|
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(6,324)
|
(3,938)
|
(17,310)
|
(15,578)
|
in USD
|
in USD
|
LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|
(0.06)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.16)
|
(0.11)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
|
107,110,585
|
148,920,707
|
107,040,191
|
142,527,942
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Ordinary
|
Share
|
Capital
|
Other
Comprehensive
|
Accumulated
|
shares
|
premium
|
reserve
|
loss
|
deficit
|
Total
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018
|
2,836
|
240,682
|
10,337
|
(1,416)
|
(199,558)
|
52,881
|
CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018:
|
Issuance of share capital, net
|
85
|
2,803
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,888
|
Employee stock options exercised
|
1
|
46
|
(47)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
|
-
|
527
|
(527)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
2,126
|
-
|
-
|
2,126
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(17,310)
|
(17,310)
|
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
|
2,922
|
244,058
|
11,889
|
(1,416)
|
(216,868)
|
40,585
|
Ordinary
|
Share
|
Capital
|
Other
Comprehensive
|
Accumulated
|
shares
|
premium
|
reserve
|
loss
|
deficit
|
Total
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019
|
3,110
|
250,192
|
11,955
|
(1,416)
|
(222,520)
|
41,321
|
CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:
|
Issuance of share capital, net
|
1,018
|
11,266
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,284
|
Employee stock options exercised
|
1
|
53
|
(53)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
|
-
|
919
|
(919)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,170
|
-
|
-
|
1,170
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,578)
|
(15,578)
|
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
4,129
|
262,430
|
12,153
|
(1,416)
|
(238,098)
|
39,198
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Ordinary
|
Share
|
Capital
|
Other
Comprehensive
|
Accumulated
|
shares
|
premium
|
reserve
|
loss
|
deficit
|
Total
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2018
|
2,920
|
243,883
|
11,343
|
(1,416)
|
(210,544)
|
46,186
|
CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018:
|
Issuance of share capital, net
|
2
|
39
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
Employee stock options exercised
|
-
|
8
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
|
-
|
128
|
(128)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
682
|
-
|
-
|
682
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,324)
|
(6,324)
|
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
|
2,922
|
244,058
|
11,889
|
(1,416)
|
(216,868)
|
40,585
|
Ordinary
|
Share
|
Capital
|
Other
Comprehensive
|
Accumulated
|
shares
|
premium
|
reserve
|
loss
|
deficit
|
Total
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2019
|
4,001
|
261,522
|
11,835
|
(1,416)
|
(234,160)
|
41,782
|
CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:
|
Issuance of share capital, net
|
128
|
829
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
957
|
Employee stock options exercised
|
-
|
26
|
(26)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Employee stock options forfeited and expired
|
-
|
53
|
(53)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
397
|
-
|
-
|
397
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,938)
|
(3,938)
|
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
4,129
|
262,430
|
12,153
|
(1,416)
|
(238,098)
|
39,198
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
2018
|
2019
|
in USD thousands
|
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
(17,310)
|
(15,578)
|
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below)
|
(1,741)
|
(1,658)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(19,051)
|
(17,236)
|
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Investments in short-term deposits
|
(22,000)
|
(34,517)
|
Maturities of short-term deposits
|
36,613
|
36,637
|
Proceeds from realization of long-term investment
|
1,500
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(76)
|
(54)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(40)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
15,997
|
2,066
|
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Issuances of share capital and warrants, net of issuance cost
|
2,888
|
16,836
|
Employee stock options exercised
|
-
|
1
|
Repayments of loans
|
(70)
|
(70)
|
Repayments of lease liabilities
|
-
|
(165)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,818
|
16,602
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(236)
|
1,432
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING
OF PERIOD
|
5,110
|
3,404
|
EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(171)
|
49
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|
4,703
|
4,885
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
|
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Nine months ended
|
2018
|
2019
|
in USD thousands
|
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:
|
Income and expenses not involving cash flows:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
414
|
667
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|
171
|
(49)
|
Gain on adjustment of warrants to fair value
|
(401)
|
(4,429)
|
Gain on realization of long-term investment
|
(500)
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,126
|
1,170
|
Warrant issuance costs
|
-
|
417
|
Interest and exchange rate differences on short-term deposits
|
(540)
|
(628)
|
Interest on loans
|
(1)
|
512
|
1,264
|
(2,343)
|
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
(1,208)
|
265
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals
|
(1,797)
|
420
|
(3,005)
|
685
|
(1,741)
|
(1,658)
|
Supplemental information on interest received in cash
|
598
|
628
|
Supplemental information on interest paid in cash
|
-
|
782
|
Supplemental information on non-cash transaction -
Initial establishment of right-of-use assets against lease liabilities
|
-
|
1,878
