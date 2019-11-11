BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provides a corporate update.

Highlights and achievements during the third quarter 2019 and subsequent period:

Continued to advance its COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a trial in collaboration with Merck, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer;

Obtained initial safety data from Part 1 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 and initiated patient dosing in Part 2, the monotherapy basket arm;

Presented positive triple-combination preclinical data from the evaluation of BL-8040 in combination with an anti PD-1 and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, which support BL-8040's mechanism of action and provide a very strong rationale for the triple-combination clinical study, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC);

Presented encouraging results from an MD Anderson investigator-sponsored, dual-combination study of BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients at SITC;

Invited to deliver an oral presentation highlighting new clinical data from the triple-combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a study at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress in December.

"We are quickly approaching a potentially transformational milestone for our Company with the anticipated release of results by the end of the year from the triple combination arm of our ongoing COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Recent preclinical results from the triple combination of BL-8040, an anti PD-1 and chemotherapy, together with clinical results from two separate dual combination studies of BL-8040 and KEYTRUDA®, give us a high degree of conviction in BL-8040's ability to modify the tumor microenvironment, thereby inducing infiltration of T-cells into the core and periphery of metastatic lesions. Based on our data to date, we believe we can potentially introduce a promising new treatment option not only for metastatic pancreatic cancer, but other difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications as well, where current standards of care are inadequate. At the same time, our trials of BL-8040 in AML and stem cell mobilization are progressing, with key data readouts expected next year."

"Regarding our second clinical candidate, the universal anti-cancer vaccine AGI-134, we successfully completed Part 1 of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial in a range of solid tumor types, and quickly initiated dosing in Part 2. We look forward to initial results by year-end 2020," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Upcoming Milestones

2019

Response results from the Phase 2a triple combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 pancreatic cancer trial of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy under the collaboration with Merck;

Oral presentation with additional data from the Phase 2a triple combination COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 pancreatic cancer trial at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress in December

2020

Progression-free survival and overall survival data from the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a triple combination study in mid-2020;

Interim results from the Phase 2b AML consolidation study during the first half of 2020;

AML consolidation study during the first half of 2020; Top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS registrational study in stem cell mobilization in the second half of 2020;

Initial results from Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 by year-end 2020.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $5.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 11%, compared to $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from higher expenses associated with the BL-8040 GENESIS and COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical trials. Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $15.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5%, compared to $14.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from higher expenses associated with the BL-8040 GENESIS and COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical trials, offset by a decrease in expenses related to BL-1230, a project which was terminated.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 31%, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 40%, compared to $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses, including a one-time compensation payment in the 2018 period.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.9 million, similar to the comparable period in 2018. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2.8 million, similar to the comparable period in 2018.

The Company's operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.6 million, compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company's operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $18.7 million, compared to $18.6 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Non-operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet, offset by warrant offering expenses. Non-operating income (expense) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily relate to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet, as well as a capital gain from realization of the investment in iPharma.

Net financial expenses amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net financial income of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net financial expenses for the 2019 period primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial income for the 2018 period primarily relates to investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial expenses amounted to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net financial income of $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net financial expenses for the 2019 period primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits. Net financial income for the 2018 period primarily relates to investment income earned on bank deposits, offset by losses recorded on foreign currency hedging transactions.

The Company's net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $3.9 million, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million for the comparable period in 2018. The Company's net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $15.6 million, compared with a net loss of $17.3 million for the comparable period in 2018.

The Company held $30.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of September 30, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $17.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $19.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The $1.8 million decrease in net cash used in operating activities during the nine-month period in 2019, compared to the nine-month period in 2018, was primarily the result of changes in operating asset and liability items in the two periods., i.e., a decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables in 2019 versus an increase in 2018, as well as an increase in accounts payable and accruals in 2019 versus a decrease in 2018.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits and the realization of the investment in iPharma in 2018.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in cash flows from financing activities reflects the underwritten public offering completed in February 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

BioLineRx will hold a conference call today, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-407-2553 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2019; please dial +1-888-782-4291 from the U.S. or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on multiple oncology indications. The Company's lead program, BL-8040, is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. BL-8040 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. In addition, the Company has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab in two Phase 1b/2 solid tumor studies.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are: changes in relationships with collaborators; the impact of competitive products and technological changes; risks relating to the development of new products; and the ability to implement technological improvements. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)













December 31, September 30,

2018 2019

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 3,404 4,885 Short-term bank deposits 26,747 25,255 Prepaid expenses 488 277 Other receivables 1,339 1,285 Total current assets 31,978 31,702





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Long-term prepaid expenses 56 59 Property and equipment, net 2,227 1,923 Right-of-use assets - 1,635 Intangible assets, net 21,972 21,906 Total non-current assets 24,255 25,523 Total assets 56,233 57,225





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loans 895 3,164 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 4,493 5,303 Other 1,363 973 Lease liabilities - 651 Total current liabilities 6,751 10,091 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 323 863 Long-term loans, net of current maturities 7,838 6,011 Lease liabilities - 1,062 Total non-current liabilities 8,161 7,936 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities 14,912 18,027





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 3,110 4,129 Share premium 250,192 262,430 Capital reserve 11,955 12,153 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (222,520) (238,098) Total equity 41,321 39,198 Total liabilities and equity 56,233 57,225

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019

in USD thousands in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (5,027) (5,558) (14,581) (15,252) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (293) (201) (1,137) (683) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (892) (884) (2,850) (2,763) OPERATING LOSS (6,212) (6,643) (18,568) (18,698) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET (255) 3,055 870 3,976 FINANCIAL INCOME 154 247 534 628 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (11) (597) (146) (1,484)









NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,324) (3,938) (17,310) (15,578)











in USD in USD LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.06) (0.03) (0.16) (0.11)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 107,110,585 148,920,707 107,040,191 142,527,942























BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)





























Ordinary Share Capital Other Comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 2,836 240,682 10,337 (1,416) (199,558) 52,881 CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018:











Issuance of share capital, net 85 2,803 - - - 2,888 Employee stock options exercised 1 46 (47) - - - Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 527 (527) - - - Share-based compensation - - 2,126 - - 2,126 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (17,310) (17,310) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2,922 244,058 11,889 (1,416) (216,868) 40,585















Ordinary Share Capital Other Comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 3,110 250,192 11,955 (1,416) (222,520) 41,321 CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:











Issuance of share capital, net 1,018 11,266 - - - 12,284 Employee stock options exercised 1 53 (53) - - 1 Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 919 (919) - - - Share-based compensation - - 1,170 - - 1,170 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (15,578) (15,578) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 4,129 262,430 12,153 (1,416) (238,098) 39,198















BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



Ordinary Share Capital Other Comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2018 2,920 243,883 11,343 (1,416) (210,544) 46,186 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018:











Issuance of share capital, net 2 39 - - - 41 Employee stock options exercised - 8 (8) - - - Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 128 (128) - - - Share-based compensation - - 682 - - 682 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,324) (6,324) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2,922 244,058 11,889 (1,416) (216,868) 40,585















Ordinary Share Capital Other Comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2019 4,001 261,522 11,835 (1,416) (234,160) 41,782 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:











Issuance of share capital, net 128 829 - - - 957 Employee stock options exercised - 26 (26) - - - Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 53 (53) - - - Share-based compensation - - 397 - - 397 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (3,938) (3,938) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 4,129 262,430 12,153 (1,416) (238,098) 39,198















BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Nine months ended September 30,

2018 2019

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Comprehensive loss for the period (17,310) (15,578) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below) (1,741) (1,658) Net cash used in operating activities (19,051) (17,236)





CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (22,000) (34,517) Maturities of short-term deposits 36,613 36,637 Proceeds from realization of long-term investment 1,500 - Purchase of property and equipment (76) (54) Purchase of intangible assets (40) - Net cash provided by investing activities 15,997 2,066





CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuances of share capital and warrants, net of issuance cost 2,888 16,836 Employee stock options exercised - 1 Repayments of loans (70) (70) Repayments of lease liabilities - (165) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,818 16,602





INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (236) 1,432 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 5,110 3,404 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (171) 49 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 4,703 4,885







BioLineRx Ltd. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)









Nine months ended

September 30,

2018 2019

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 414 667 Long-term prepaid expenses (5) (3) Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 171 (49) Gain on adjustment of warrants to fair value (401) (4,429) Gain on realization of long-term investment (500) - Share-based compensation 2,126 1,170 Warrant issuance costs - 417 Interest and exchange rate differences on short-term deposits (540) (628) Interest on loans (1) 512

1,264 (2,343)





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables (1,208) 265 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals (1,797) 420

(3,005) 685

(1,741) (1,658)











Supplemental information on interest received in cash 598 628





Supplemental information on interest paid in cash - 782





Supplemental information on non-cash transaction - Initial establishment of right-of-use assets against lease liabilities - 1,878







