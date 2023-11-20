BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates

- Received FDA Approval of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) in Combination with Filgrastim (G-CSF) to Mobilize Hematopoietic Stem Cells for Collection and Subsequent Autologous Transplantation in Patients with Multiple Myeloma -

- Closed Exclusive License Agreement for Motixafortide in Asia Region with Concurrent Strategic Equity Investment -

- Presented Encouraging Data at AACR from Pilot Phase of Randomized Phase 2 Combination Trial with Motixafortide in Patients with First Line PDAC -

- Began Enrollment of Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Motixafortide for CD34+ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Mobilization for Gene Therapies in Sickle Cell Disease -

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided corporate and portfolio updates.

"FDA approval of APHEXDA® in September was a transformative event for the company, and our U.S. commercial team is now working with payers and providers to make this important innovation available to patients," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "We were pleased that APHEXDA® was recently added to the NCCN guidelines, and we believe that as centers adjust their protocols to include and gain experience with APHEXDA®, transplant teams will gain a deep appreciation for the efficiencies that it can provide, and more importantly, the improved treatment journey patients experience as they navigate their essential transplant process.

"In addition, the company also closed its motixafortide licensing agreement covering the important Asia market. The agreement, which provided significant upfront funding, will first advance potential indications in the region for stem cell mobilization and pancreatic cancer, areas of high unmet need. We continue to evaluate additional commercial partnership opportunities in other markets.

"Lastly, exciting data were presented at AACR from the single-arm pilot phase of the randomized Phase 2 combination clinical trial with motixafortide in first-line pancreatic cancer by the study's lead investigator at Columbia University. The highly encouraging data triggered a change in the protocol, from a small, single-arm study to a much larger randomized study. This study, as well as the enrolling Phase 1 study evaluating motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in patients with sickle cell disease seeking gene therapy, highlight the potential versatility of motixafortide and the tremendous progress we are making to realize the full promise of this novel molecule for patients around the world," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Corporate Updates

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) in combination with filgrastim (G-CSF) to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma

Closed exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize motixafortide in Asia , alongside strategic equity investment: License agreement included $15 million upfront payment, up to $50 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, up to $200 million in potential commercial milestones, and tiered double-digit royalties on sales Straight common equity investment of $14.6 million in BioLineRx American Depository Shares (ADSs) Gloria Biosciences expected to begin pivotal bridging study to support potential approval and commercialization of motixafortide in stem cell mobilization in China Gloria Biosciences planning randomized Phase 2/3 first-line pancreatic cancer clinical trial evaluating motixafortide in combination with PD-1 inhibitor zimberelimab and standard of care combination chemotherapy

, alongside strategic equity investment:

Clinical Portfolio Updates

Motixafortide (selective inhibitor of CXCR4 chemokine receptor)

Multiple Myeloma

Received inclusion of APHEXDA® in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Received acceptance of an abstract on combination premedication benefits in the Phase 3 GENESIS trial, further educating on the use of APHEXDA at transplant centers. The poster will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65 th Annual Meeting on December 10, 2023 , in San Diego, California

Annual Meeting on , in Initiated pivotal bridging study preparation activities with Gloria Biosciences to support potential approval and commercialization of motixafortide in stem cell mobilization in China

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Presented data from the single-arm pilot phase of the investigator-initiated CheMo4METPANC Phase 2 combination clinical trial in first-line pancreatic cancer (PDAC) at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer. Of 11 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer enrolled, 7 patients (64%) experienced a partial response (PR), of which 5 (45%) were confirmed PRs with one patient experiencing resolution of the hepatic (liver) metastatic lesion. Three patients (27%) experienced stable disease, resulting in a disease control rate of 91%. Based on these encouraging results, the study was substantially revised to a multi-institution, randomized trial of 108 patients

Initiated preparation activities with Gloria Biosciences to support the development of a randomized Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor zimberelimab and standard of care combination chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer

Sickle Cell Disease & Gene Therapy

Began enrollment in investigator-initiated Phase 1 pilot study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis evaluating motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. Anticipate data in 2H of 2024

AGI-134 (synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid)

Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

Evaluating next development pathways for AGI-134 program. The Phase 1/2a first-in-human, single-agent study, results of which were announced in Q4 2022, met the primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.7 million , a decrease of $1.6 million , or 37.6%, compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses associated with NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide as well as lower expenses associated with the completed AGI-134 clinical trial

were , a decrease of , or 37.6%, compared to for the three months ended . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses associated with NDA supporting activities related to motixafortide as well as lower expenses associated with the completed AGI-134 clinical trial Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $8.1 million , an increase of $6.8 million , or 517.4% compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-commercialization activities related to motixafortide

were , an increase of , or 517.4% compared to for the three months ended . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-commercialization activities related to motixafortide General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.5 million , an increase of $0.1 million , or 7.7% compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The increase resulted from small increases in a number of individual G&A expenses

were , an increase of , or 7.7% compared to for the three months ended . The increase resulted from small increases in a number of individual G&A expenses Non-operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $3.1 million , an increase of $3.5 million , compared to non-operating income of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . The increase relates primarily to the revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from an increase in the company's share price during the 2023 period

were , an increase of , compared to non-operating income of for the three months ended . The increase relates primarily to the revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from an increase in the company's share price during the 2023 period Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $16.0 million , compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $46.7 million , compared to $19.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . The increases in net loss for both the three- and nine-month periods in 2023 were primarily due to the significant non-operating expenses (which were also non-cash) related to revaluation of outstanding warrants, as well as the significant increases in sales and marketing expenses related to pre-commercialization and commercialization activities, which were partially offset by a decrease in research and development expenses

was , compared to for the three months ended . Net loss for the nine months ended amounted to , compared to for the nine months ended . The increases in net loss for both the three- and nine-month periods in 2023 were primarily due to the significant non-operating expenses (which were also non-cash) related to revaluation of outstanding warrants, as well as the significant increases in sales and marketing expenses related to pre-commercialization and commercialization activities, which were partially offset by a decrease in research and development expenses As of September 30, 2023 , we held $26.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits. We anticipate that this amount, as well as the consideration from the exclusive license agreement and the securities purchase agreement of $29.6 million that was received in October 2023 , will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into 2025

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The company's first approved product is APHEXDA® (motixafortide) with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma. BioLineRx is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Forward Looking Statement

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of APHEXDA, the execution of the launch of APHEXDA and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and expectations and commercial potential of motixafortide, as well as its potential investigational uses. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the clinical trial results for APHEXDA will be predictive of real-world results; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates, including the degree and pace of market uptake of APHEXDA for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients; whether access to APHEXDA is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether APHEXDA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; BioLineRx's ability to establish, operationalize and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the commercial launch of APHEXDA; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the declared war by Israel against Hamas and the military campaigns against Hamas and other terrorist organizations, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)



December 31, September 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 10,587 7,727 Short-term bank deposits 40,495 18,241 Inventory - 1,352 Prepaid expenses 198 1,170 Other receivables 721 315 Total current assets 52,001 28,805





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net 726 561 Right-of-use assets, net 1,772 1,462 Intangible assets, net 21,885 22,027 Total non-current assets 24,383 24,050 Total assets 76,384 52,855





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loan 1,542 3,078 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 6,966 8,438 Other 1,744 2,683 Current maturities of lease liabilities 427 526 Total current liabilities 10,679 14,725 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 4,509 15,287 Long-term loan, net of current maturities 8,626 8,458 Lease liabilities 1,729 1,251 Total non-current liabilities 14,864 24,996





Total liabilities 25,543 39,721





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 27,100 28,332 Share premium 338,976 345,462 Warrants 1,408 1,408 Capital reserve 14,765 16,070 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (329,992) (376,722) Total equity 50,841 13,134 Total liabilities and equity 76,384 52,855

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023 2022 2023

in USD thousands in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (4,369) (2,727) (14,199) (9,417) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (1,317) (8,131) (3,112) (17,609) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,392) (1,499) (3,448) (4,102) OPERATING LOSS (7,078) (12,357) (20,759) (31,128) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 389 (3,141) 2,115 (13,790) FINANCIAL INCOME 109 312 256 1,289 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (267) (837) (832) (3,101) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,847) (16,023) (19,220) (46,730)











in USD in USD LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.01) (0.02) (0.03) (0.05)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN

CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 740,767,492 929,058,619 723,805,390 925,014,511











BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)





Ordinary Share

Capital Other comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium Warrants reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022 21,066 339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087 CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 6,030 (1,008) 433 - - - 5,455 Employee stock options exercised 2 12 - (12) - - 2 Employee stock options expired - 491 - (491) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 1,200 - - 1,200 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (19,220) (19,220) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 27,098 338,841 1,408 13,854 (1,416) (324,261) 55,524

















Ordinary Share

Capital Other comprehensive Accumulated



shares premium Warrants reserve loss deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023 27,100 338,976 1,408 14,765 (1,416) (329,992) 50,841 CHANGES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023:













Issuance of share capital, net 361 1,535 - - - - 1,896 Warrants exercised 865 4,855 - - - - 5,720 Employee stock options exercised 6 18 - (9) - - 15 Employee stock options expired - 78 - (78) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 1,392 - - 1,392 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (46,730) (46,730) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 28,332 345,462 1,408 16,070 (1,416) (376,722) 13,134

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss for the period (19,220) (46,730) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities

(see appendix below) (1,337) 19,131 Net cash used in operating activities (20,557) (27,599)





CASH FLOWS – INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (36,000) (13,882) Maturities of short-term deposits 36,232 36,000 Purchase of property and equipment (74) (100) Purchase of intangible assets (14) (179) Net cash provided by investing activities 144 21,839





CASH FLOWS – FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 14,359 1,896 Exercise of warrants - 2,530 Employee stock options exercised 2 15 Proceeds of long-term loan, net of issuance costs 9,682 - Repayments of loan (2,832) (802) Repayments of lease liabilities (126) (323) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,085 3,316





INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS 672 (2,444) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 12,990 10,587 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (557) (416) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 13,105 7,727







BioLineRx Ltd. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2023

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 467 678 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 557 416 Fair value adjustments of warrants (2,778) 13,968 Share-based compensation 1,200 1,392 Warrant issuance costs 171 - Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (244) 136 Interest on loan 104 2,170 Exchange differences on lease liability (233) (122) Long-term loan issuance cost (566) -

(1,312) 18,638





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Increase in inventory - (1,352) Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables (411) (566) Increase in accounts payable and accruals 386 2,411

(25) 493

(1,337) 19,131











Supplemental information on interest received in cash 244 1,268





Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 307 833





Supplemental information on warrant issuance costs paid in cash 591 -





Supplemental information on non-cash transactions:



Changes in right-of-use asset 123 66 Warrant issuance costs 262 - Exercise of warrants (portion related to accumulated

fair value adjustments) - 3,190













