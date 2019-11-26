BioLineRx to Host Investor and Analyst Breakfast Meeting on December 5, 2019 in New York

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today that it will host an investor breakfast meeting on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Convene Conference Center near Grand Central Terminal in New York, N.Y.

The investor meeting schedule is as follows:

7:45 am EST – Registration and breakfast

8:10-9:30 am EST – Formal presentations

Location:

Convene Conference Center

237 Park Avenue (on 46th St. between Park and Lex)

New York, N.Y.

(888) 730-7307

The event will feature a presentation by Talia Golan, MD, from The Chaim Sheba Medical Center, who will discuss the current treatment landscape as well as the unmet medical need for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Dr. Golan will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

BioLineRx's management team will also provide an update on the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 triple combination study in metastatic PDAC under its collaboration with Merck. In addition, the management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's other developments for BL-8040, as well as its second lead asset, AGI-134. BL-8040 is a novel short synthetic peptide that functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, which BioLineRx is developing for the treatment of solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and stem-cell mobilization for bone-marrow transplantation. AGI-134, a synthetic αGal novel immunotherapy, is currently in Phase 1/2a development for solid tumors.

Talia Golan, MD is a clinician-scientist currently conducting translational laboratory research while also serving as medical director of the Phase I Unit and the Pancreatic Cancer (PC) Center at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, one of the leading medical centers in the world. Her clinical interest is in patients with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Golan's career goals include expertise in clinical medicine, translational laboratory research, and drug development. Dr Golan is PI on multiple early-phase trials on immune modulators. Her clinical and research expertise focuses on the understanding and treatment of hereditary pancreatic cancer patients. Dr. Golan is co-global PI of the first biomarker-selected (BRCA) Phase III clinical trial in PC, the POLO study. Dr. Golan's translational research lab, established in 2011, is an integral part of the Sheba Pancreatic Cancer Program (SPCC). The research in the lab focuses on improving the standard of care options for pancreatic cancer patients by both finding targeted treatments tailored for each patient based on his own genetic background and developing state of the art early detection methodology. Disease heterogeneity and late detection are still the main challenges of pancreatic cancer treatment.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here . If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A portion of the event, please submit your request via email .

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, BL-8040, is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. BL-8040 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. In addition, the Company has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab in two Phase 1b/2 solid tumor studies.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being undergoing in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are: changes in relationships with collaborators; the impact of competitive products and technological changes; risks relating to the development of new products; and the ability to implement technological improvements. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-212-915-2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Tsipi Haitovsky

Public Relations

+972-52-598-9892

tsipihai5@gmail.com

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.biolinerx.com

