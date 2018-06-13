BioLineRx to Participate at JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference

Title: Combination Strategies in Immuno-Oncology

Description: Recent clinical and commercial success with immune checkpoint blockade and cell-based therapy approaches has resurrected intense scientific interest in cancer immunotherapy. With approaches ranging from immune cell mobilization to epigenetic modulation and metabolic conditioning, panel participants will discuss the opportunities afforded by the field as well as the challenges posed by it, and how their individual development strategies have been designed to maximize the chances of ultimate success in immuno-oncology.

Key topics slated for discussion include: Next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, novel targets (e.g., inhibitory checkpoints, co-stimulatory molecules, etc.), biomarker strategies, the future of combination therapies, and challenges associated with drug cost and coverage.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML, is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and has initiated a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation; and AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors, which is expected to initiate a first-in-man study in mid-2018. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD (known as Merck in the US and Canada), on the basis of which the Company is conducting a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA®; and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's atezolizumab in several Phase 1b/2 studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

