BioLineRx to Present Overall Survival Data at EHA from Phase 2a Study of BL-8040 in r/r AML Patients

The Phase 2a study consisted of 42 patients in two cohorts: dose-escalation (range 0.5-2.0 mg/kg) and dose-expansion at the selected dose of 1.5 mg/kg. Patients with r/r AML were treated daily with BL-8040 monotherapy for two days followed by combined administration of BL-8040 and HiDAC for 5 days for 1-2 cycles. Efficacy endpoints included response rate (CR/CRi), overall survival, duration of response and event free survival. BL-8040 in combination with HiDAC was safe and well tolerated at all BL-8040 dose levels (range 0.5-2.0 mg/kg). The response rate for all dosing levels was 29% and median overall survival was 9.1 months, compared with historical data on overall survival of 6.1 months for HiDAC alone. In patients receiving the dose selected for expansion (n=23), the response rate was 39% and median overall survival was 9.2 months with 1-year and 2-year survival rates of 31.6% and 21.1%, respectively. Furthermore, median overall survival for responding patients (CR/CRi) at the 1.5 mg/kg dose was 16.7 months, with 1- and 2-year survival rates of 50% and 37.5%, respectively.

"We are extremely encouraged with the overall survival data continuing to flow from this proof-of-concept study. The study included a very difficult-to-treat patient population, in which 81% were either refractory to one or two inductions, or experienced progression-free survival of less than 12 months after first-line therapy. These data continue to give us confidence in the AML space, where we have two important studies ongoing - a large, randomized controlled Phase 2b study in consolidation AML, and a Phase 1b/2 study in maintenance AML under our collaboration with Genentech," said Philip A. Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx.

About BL-8040

BL-8040 is a short peptide for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors, and stem cell mobilization. It functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that is directly involved in tumor progression, angiogenesis, metastasis and cell survival. CXCR4 is over-expressed in more than 70% of human cancers and its expression often correlates with disease severity. In a number of clinical and pre-clinical studies, BL-8040 has shown robust mobilization of cancer cells and immune-cells from the bone marrow, thereby sensitizing cancer cells to chemo- and bio-based anti-cancer therapy, as well as a direct anti-cancer effect by inducing cell death (apoptosis) and mobilizing immune-cells. In addition, BL-8040 has also demonstrated robust stem-cell mobilization, including the mobilization of colony-forming cells, T, B and NK cells. BL-8040 was licensed by BioLineRx from Biokine Therapeutics and was previously developed under the name BKT-140.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML, is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and has initiated a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation; and AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors, which is expected to initiate a first-in-man study in mid-2018. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD (known as Merck in the US and Canada), on the basis of which the Company is carrying out a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA®; and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's atezolizumab in several Phase 1b/2 studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.

