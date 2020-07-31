BioLineRx to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the US markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

To dial into the conference call, please dial +1-888-668-9141 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0610 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 8, 2020; please dial +1-888-782-4291 from the U.S. or +972-3-925-5921 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. Motixafortide is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

