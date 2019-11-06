BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 11, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 11, 2019, before the US markets open.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

To dial into the conference call, please dial +1-888-407-2553 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call on the Investor Relations page of BioLineRx's website. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2019; please dial +1-888-782-4291 from the U.S. or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on multiple oncology indications. The Company's lead program, BL-8040, is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. BL-8040 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation. In addition, the Company has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, evaluating BL-8040 in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab in two Phase 1b/2 solid tumor studies.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

