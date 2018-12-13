bioLIVE China 2019 to be Newly Upgraded to Lead the Development of Bio-Pharma Technology in Asia

The bio-pharma display platform with 7 years of experience in China, BioPh China, will be newly upgraded to bioLIVE China from June 18-20, 2019. bioLIVE China 2019 will focus on life science, biotechnology, and innovative drugs ; lead bio-medicine technology innovation and industry development; and interact with industry high-end conferences. Together with CPhI China 2019 in SNIEC, bioLIVE China will jointly create a leading whole-industry-chain annual gala of the pharmaceutical industry in Asia. bioLIVE China is co-organized by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

To comprehensively showcase the industry's leading technologies with the participation of 150+ bio-pharma exhibitors

bioLIVE China 2019 will gather top biopharmaceutical products and R&D information inside and outside of China, and is expected to attract 150+ well-known enterprises including 3SBio, Sinobioway, Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, GenScript Biotech, Hualan Bio, Hybio Pharmaceutical, and Frontier Biotechnologies to join. It is becoming a first choice for bio-pharma enterprises to publicize brands and expand markets, by virtue of the exhibition platform advantages of high internationalization degree and full coverage of the pharmaceutical industry.

bioLIVE China 2019, a leader in Asian biopharmaceutical exhibitions, will centrally showcase advanced technologies in three areas: biological products and emerging therapies; bioprocessing, manufacturing and solutions; and biotechnology and R&D services. It is expected to gather more than 20,000 Chinese and overseas professional buyers and researchers in Shanghai to provide professionals in biotechnology, new drug R&D, and pharmaceutical investment areas with an industry-leading platform for information exchange and international trade expansion.

To gather Chinese and overseas experts and initiate a top summit forum of the bio-pharma industry

bioLIVE China will enter into deep cooperation with international professional biotechnology organizations, bio-pharma enterprises, and high-end bio-pharma technological and financial talents in 2019, to roll out the industry top summit forum, Bio S&T, which will focus on the new scientific thoughts (Science) and new technological developments (Technology) of bio-pharmaceuticals, to provide the rapidly developing bio-pharma industry a platform to regularly showcase itself and get the latest information of the industry.

Concurrently with the exhibition, Bio S&T will hold three-day high-end biotechnology meetings to review the development trends of the bio-medicine industry in recent years. It will invite over 30 senior pharmaceutical experts inside and outside China to form a speaker lineup to combine meeting and exhibition through the three topics of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, GMP production of macromolecular biopharmaceutical products, and biotechnology investment, and will gather individuals and enterprises, and upstream and downstream experts and users to conduct multidimensional exchanges and interactions. It will drive development through technological innovation and achieve win-win outcomes through mutually beneficial cooperation to enable the bio-pharma industry to flourish.

Visit the exhibition website http://www.cphi-china.cn/biolive/en now to register online and join the annual event of the biopharmaceutical industry, and have face-to-face exchanges with the industry giants.

bioLIVE China 2019

June 18-20, 2019, SNIEC, Shanghai, China

Organizer: UBM EMEA, CCCMHPIE

Co-organizer: UBM Sinoexpo

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd