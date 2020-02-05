Biologic Association Holds First Unique Summit on Orthobiologics

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biologic Association will hold their 1st Summit Feb. 5-8 in Carlsbad, California that will provide an interactive environment for all orthobiologics stakeholders to discover, learn, exchange and collaborate new ideas and thought processes on a variety of novel biologic therapies. The Summit marks the first time that national and international experts in biologics will share their pearls and experience with a variety of novel biologic therapies in one setting.

Despite recent research advances, concern grows over the increasing number of clinics worldwide that are performing risky biologic procedures or delivering 'stem cell' preparations with insufficient data, exploiting the gap between hope and knowledge. The Summit aims to close these gaps by outlining the current environment of stem cell-based and all orthobiological treatments, outcomes and strategies and suggesting recommendations for best ethical practices.

The robust agenda will introduce seven total modules related to biologic ethics, clinical applications and office logistics as well as hands-on skills workshops that will train participants in techniques and technologies using ultrasound to facilitate bone marrow and fat harvest.

Other exclusive Summit events include a "Think Tank" forum on Feb. 5 featuring industry, scientists, clinicians and venture capital and private equity entrepreneurs in a Shark Tank-designed format, where industry or individual researchers will present their biologic innovation or start-up concept, and the 20th Annual International Sports Medicine Fellow Symposium on Feb. 7-8 that will focus on cartilage facilitation, protection, repair and regeneration.

"I am very excited about the Summit creating a unique environment for all stakeholders to foster, enhance and further innovate the very dynamic field of orthobiologics," shares Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., Biologic Association Co-Chair.

The Biologic Association is an orthopaedic organization formed by the AOSSM, AANA, ICRS and the ON Foundation with a mission to foster and convene a collaboration for shared and coordinated efforts to speak with a unified voice in the musculoskeletal biologics environment.

