Biologic Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 286.12 billion from 2023-2027, Introduction of biosimilars boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biologic therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 286.12 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period. The biologic therapeutics market encompasses various innovations, including soluble receptors, immunoconjugates, immunotherapeutics, and biosimilars. Biosimilars are highly similar biological products to approved biologics, with no significant differences in safety, purity, and potency. Key areas include infectious diseases, cancers, and autoimmune diseases, utilizing techniques like biotechnology, cell lines, proteins, and adjuvants. The market is driven by advancements in mRNA therapeutics, nanosystems, and personalized medicine. Notable biologics include Remicade, Humira, Herceptin, Avastin, and Rituxan/MabThera. Regulatory bodies like the FDA oversee approvals for treatments in areas like oncology, hematological disorders, and neurological diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biologic Therapeutics Market

Biologic Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 286.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Apogenix AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GangaGen Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Precision Biologics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, and Tubulis GmbH

Segment Overview

This biologic therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Cancer, Infectious diseases, Autoimmune diseases, Others) Product (Antibody therapeutics, Vaccines, Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Application

The Biologic Therapeutics Market encompasses soluble receptors, immunoconjugates, and immunotherapeutics, primarily driven by advancements in biotechnology and biomedical science techniques. Monoclonal antibodies, including immunotherapeutics, dominate this sector due to their high specificity and effectiveness against various diseases. These proteins are produced using cell lines and can recognize specific receptors on cells, making them valuable in treating immunological and chronic conditions like infectious diseases, immune system disorders, and cancers. Adjuvants, nanosystems, mRNA therapeutics, and biosimilars are also integral parts of the market. Remicade, Humira, Herceptin, Avastin, Rituxan/MabThera, and Enbrel are notable monoclonal antibody therapies. Biologic response modifiers, such as Antithymocyte Globulin (ATG) and anti-cytokine therapies, are essential in treating autoimmune diseases and certain cancers. Infectious diseases, including those caused by microbial populations, are addressed through various immunotherapeutics and vaccines, such as Recombinant interferon and mRNA-based vaccines for diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, RSV, and Flu. Regulatory bodies like the FDA play a crucial role in approving new treatments, such as Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for Alzheimer's disease and mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases. The market also includes oncology and hematological disorder treatments, gene therapy, and personalized medicine, with companion diagnostics playing a vital role in ensuring effective treatments.

Geography Overview

The Biologic Therapeutics Market in North America is driven by advancements in biotechnology and biomedical science techniques. Key players, including AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, and Amgen, dominate the market with differentiated products such as Soluble receptors, Immunoconjugates, Immunotherapeutics, and proteins like Remicade (infliximab), Humira (adalimumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab), and Avastin (bevacizumab). These treatments target various conditions, including Infectious diseases, Immune system disorders, Cancers, Genetic diseases, and Autoimmune diseases. Innovations include Adjuvants, Nanosystems, mRNA therapeutics, and Biosimilars. The market is fueled by the increased incidence of chronic diseases and the development of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics. Notable treatments include Antithymocyte Globulin (ATG), Anti-cytokine therapies, Biologic response modifiers, and Recombinant interferon. Areas of focus include Oncology, Hematological disorders, and Gene therapy. The FDA has approved several new treatments, such as Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) for Alzheimer's disease and mRNA-based vaccines for RSV and Flu.

The biologics market is thriving due to the effectiveness of treatments for severe infections, malignancies, and immunological disorders. Monoclonal antibodies, soluble receptors, immunoconjugates, and immunotherapeutics are among the fastest-growing segments. Over 150 monoclonal antibodies are approved or in review in the EU and US. Companies like AbbVie and Amgen are leading research in biologics, including vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and biosimilars. Key areas of focus include infectious diseases, cancers, and genetic disorders. The FDA has approved several biologics, such as Remicade, Humira, Herceptin, and Avastin. Emerging areas include mRNA therapeutics, oncology, and hematological disorders.

The biologics market encompasses expensive treatments for malignancies, hormonal imbalances, and autoimmune conditions. Manufacturing costs, including clinical trials and animal handling, drive high prices. Key players include CSL Behring, BioMarin, Pfizer, CanSino Biologics, and others. Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and molecular therapies are produced using various systems like CHO, HEK, and mammalian expression. Notable products include Perjeta, Adcetris, Shingrix, Kadycla, Aimovig, and Pfizer's PF-07055480 and PF-06838435. Strict regulatory processes oversee treatments for chronic diseases like breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Innovations like mRNA-1273, nanobodies, and synthetic vaccines continue to shape the market.

Research Analysis

The Biologic Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of innovative treatments for various genetic and autoimmune diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Personalized medicine and companion diagnostics play a significant role in this sector, ensuring effective treatments for individual patients. The market includes various types of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), recombinant proteins, antisense, RNAi, and molecular therapies. Notable companies in this field are Globocan, CanSino Biologics, and FDA-approved Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb). The market also caters to the production of mRNA-based vaccines and biologics for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and chronic conditions, like breast and lung cancer. Stringent regulatory processes ensure the safety and efficacy of these advanced treatments. Additionally, microbial-based biologic production and the development of Tezepelumab are key areas of focus in the Biologic Therapeutics Market.

Market Research Overview

The Biologic Therapeutics Market represents a significant segment of the global healthcare industry. This market is characterized by the production and distribution of therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies. Persons living with chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis have benefited immensely from these advanced treatments. Companies like Pfizer, Biogen, and Amgen are major players in this market, developing and commercializing innovative biologic therapies. The use of technology, such as automation and bioprocessing, has streamlined the production process, making these therapies more accessible and affordable. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to increasing research and development efforts, regulatory approvals, and a rising patient population. However, challenges such as high production costs, complex regulatory frameworks, and intellectual property issues persist. Despite these challenges, the Biologic Therapeutics Market continues to offer promising opportunities for growth and innovation.

