Biologica Launches with Science-Backed Women's Health Essentials Designed for Every Hormonal Stage

Founded by Allbirds cofounder Joey Zwillinger and his wife Liz Zwillinger, with investment from Addition, Hawktail and Greycroft

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica launched today with a suite of stage-specific daily essentials designed to support women through the reproductive years, perimenopause, and postmenopause. Founded by Liz Zwillinger and Joey Zwillinger, co-founder of Allbirds, the company was created around a simple truth: hormones drive women's overall health. Yet supplements and the broader women's health field tend to ignore this, treating women the same throughout their lives and often offering the same products for both men and women despite their starkly different biologies. Biologica aims to change that by delivering targeted, great-tasting support for each hormonal stage while simplifying wellness into one daily, delicious routine.

Biologica Biologica

The launch coincides with the announcement of a $7 million seed financing round led by Addition, with participation from Hawktail (Michael Polansky), Greycroft (Katherine Power), True Beauty Ventures (Cristina Nuñez), Good Friends (the founders of Warby Parker, Harry's and Flamingo), as well as Gabrielle Bernstein and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Biologica grew out of Liz's lifelong struggle with common hormonal health issues. As a former family law attorney and mom of three, she tried countless products and found none that delivered the consistent, targeted support she needed. In conversations with fellow women, doctors, and Joey, who spent years building innovative consumer products at Allbirds, she realized the problem wasn't her - it was a market that overlooked how women's hormones actually change, and how each hormonal stage requires different nutritional supplements. Combining Liz's personal experience with Joey's background in consumer innovation, they set out to create the stage-specific care missing from so many women's lives.

"For me, the hardest part was never having a simple solution to help alleviate my hormonal symptoms that were worsening with age. When I started talking openly with other women, I realized my experience wasn't unique at all. We were all navigating the same shifts without clear support and many women were overwhelmed with all the options. Biologica became a way to finally give women targeted tools that meet us where we are, at every stage," said Elizabeth Zwilliger, co-founder.

To ensure scientific rigor, Biologica built a medical advisory board of practicing OB/GYNs, a breast-cancer surgeon, and naturopathic doctors, all focused on women's health. These experts have guided each formulation decision to ensure products address real symptoms with evidence-based solutions. Each formula uses clinically-studied ingredients at research-backed dosages to address the most acute symptoms faced during each hormonal lifestage. Certain symptoms – like digestive issues and lethargy – plague women across life stages at levels much higher than men, hence Biologica's inclusion of a targeted probiotic strain and levels of Vitamin B-complex and electrolytes designed for a woman across all three of Biologica's products.

"Biologica required me to listen in a completely new way because I'll never personally experience the impact from hormonal fluctuations. As we developed our product, my lack of lived experience led me to lean on the wisdom of women from the focus groups we conducted and our 1,000-woman health study, to our expert medical advisory board, and of course, from Liz directly. This wasn't about adding another supplement to the shelf. We set out to unlearn assumptions and rethink the approach in order to address women's real needs at each life stage," adds Joey Zwillinger, co-founder.

Daily consistency was central to development. Biologica removed unnecessary ingredients, eliminated sugar, and spent a year refining flavor to create a simple, enjoyable daily effervescent beverage. Each recyclable tin is designed to be displayed, featuring a unique Greco/Roman-inspired relief for each hormonal stage.

"As women, our bodies and hormones go through so many changes through life and finding supplements that meet us where we are in those phases is always a challenge," says Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, investor. "When I heard Biologica was all about eliminating that challenge and created a product that is made specifically for a woman at whatever phase her hormones are in, I was hooked. By working with OBGYN and naturopath doctors, the team at Biologica helped create a supplement with a blend of different elements including daily vitamins plus botanicals, probiotics and electrolytes, all in one simple dissolvable sachet that makes taking care of yourself so easy. So whether it's taking charge of your health, navigating pregnancy and postpartum, or gearing up for menopause, Biologica has something for all our hormonal fluctuations. Plus, it tastes great!"

Biologica launched with three daily Essentials. They each deliver the critical nutrients required for a woman's current stage in life, support for energy metabolism, easing digestive issues, along with clinically-backed ingredients to address the following symptoms:

Primary Essentials (Reproductive Stage): mood, skin, and PMS-related symptoms

mood, skin, and PMS-related symptoms Midlife Essentials (Perimenopause): irritability, sleep disruptions, and brain fog

irritability, sleep disruptions, and brain fog Postmenopause Essentials: cognition, bone strength, heart health, and cellular function

Biologica's stage-specific Essentials are available at biologica.com for $70, with subscription options at $59 monthly, offering women a simple, consistent way to support their hormonal health at every life stage for less than $2 per day.

About Biologica

Biologica is a women's health company creating stage-specific nutritional support for the reproductive years, perimenopause, and postmenopause. Founded by Liz and Joey Zwillinger and grounded in clinically validated science, Biologica helps women stay in harmony with their hormones and feel their best through every phase of life.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krupa Consulting, 908-334-5784, [email protected]

SOURCE Biologica