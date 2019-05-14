Biologica Technologies announces expansion and relocation of head office

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, LLC (the "Company" or "Biologica") is excited to announce the relocation and expansion of its head office to a larger facility within the same city of Carlsbad, CA. Biologica will be moving from its current location at 2800 Roosevelt St. to 1905 Aston Ave, Unit 101, effective immediately.

To accommodate the company's recent accelerated growth, the approximate 20,000 square foot facility includes enhanced processing capabilities, distribution capacity, and a larger R&D footprint. "The positive feedback and amazing growth in our ProteiOS product line has been a major factor in this move," stated President, Amit Govil. "This larger space provides us with a number of great elements and with the addition of a state of the art processing facility we are positioned well for the future."

About ProteiOS

ProteiOS growth factor is a unique, first of its kind allogeneic-derived growth factor that provides a number of distinct advantages over current osteobiologic offerings. It possesses an array of osteoinductive, angiogenic, chemotactic and mitogenic growth factors and contains the highest amount of non-recombinant growth factors in the market today. In addition, ProteiOS allows surgeons the ability to use their preferred osteoconductive scaffold of choice and provides cost savings over rhBMP-2, rhPDGF-BB and allogeneic stem cells.

About Biologica Technologies

Founded in 2015, Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across multiple medical specialties. Biologica has developed innovative and ground breaking methods to access the naturally occurring growth factors found within allograft tissue, with ProteiOS growth factor being their first introduction into the orthopaedic and neurosurgery markets. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

SOURCE Biologica Technologies, LLC

