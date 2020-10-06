Biologica Technologies announces market introduction and first surgical cases of OsseoGEN™ cellular bone matrix

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS®, announced the introduction and initial usage of their growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix (CBM), OsseoGEN. OsseoGEN CBM contains all three elements needed for bone regeneration; osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity and osteogenicity and is supplied via an open-bore syringe for easy dispensing.

Following in the footsteps of ProteiOS with its novel, proprietary processing technology, OsseoGEN contains significant osteoinductive, angiogenic and mitogenic growth factors setting it apart from other cellular bone matrices on the market today. OsseoGEN is DMSO-free, eliminating the need to rinse and decant the tissue prior to implantation, and possesses a thaw time approximately half of competitive CBMs being used today.

"We are excited to bring this innovative bone graft to the market and demonstrate clinical efficacy in a segment of the market that lacks sufficient clinical proof," stated Amit Govil, president and founder of Biologica Technologies, "We feel that the growth factor enrichment processes that are utilized to produce OsseoGEN will provide surgeons with another option to improve patient outcomes."

About Biologica Technologies

Founded in 2015, Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across multiple medical specialties. Biologica has developed innovative and ground breaking methods to access the naturally occurring growth factors found within allograft tissue, with ProteiOS growth factor being their first introduction into the orthopaedic and neurosurgery markets. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA

Related Links

www.biologicatechnologies.com

SOURCE Biologica Technologies

Related Links

http://www.biologicatechnologies.com

