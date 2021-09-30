Biologica Technologies® announces the presentation of ProteiOS® clinical data at the North American Spine Society 36th Annual Meeting in Boston

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix, announced today the podium presentation, 'Retrospective assessment of radiographic outcomes after implantation of a novel allograft growth factor combined with scaffold in patients undergoing XLIF, LLIF, and TLIF procedures' will be given by Samuel A. Joseph Jr., MD, of the Joseph Spine Institute of Tampa, FL as part of the Innovative Technology Presentation(s) at NASS today.

The presentation which includes numerous data points; a total of 103 levels evaluated for radiographic fusion at time points (3, 6, 9, 12, & 18 months), were assessed by a blinded independent radiologist. At three months (n=103) levels were assessed with 37.9 % demonstrating radiographic fusion (BSF-3), at 12 months (n=83) levels were assessed with 83.1% fusion and finally at 18 months (n=80) all levels, 100 %, demonstrated radiographic fusion (BSF-3).

Prior to his presentation, Dr. Joseph commented, "I was initially intrigued by the science and product concept, yet the reliability that ProteiOS has demonstrated in my clinical results shows it is a viable option for a surgeon and their patients." Scott Cadotte, SVP of Sales and Marketing further stated, "It is great to have been working with Dr. Joseph and to have this data that compares very well with published results on autograft and rhBMP-2. We have been hearing similar anecdotal evidence for a while now, but this presentation is a strong first step in validating it."

ProteiOS has been shown to include more than 600 naturally occurring growth factors including but not limited to BMP-2, PDGF, TGF-β1, and VEGF. The product is provided in a lyophilized-format that supports the use of any scaffold approved for use with bone graft, providing flexibility for the surgeon and the hospital.

About Biologica Technologies

Founded in 2015, Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across multiple medical specialties. Biologica's core proprietary technology is the ability to access intracellular growth factors (GFs) found within allograft tissue. ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix are the first products utilizing this technology and possess the highest amount of GFs within their respective biologic categories. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Related Links

www.biologicatechnologies.com

SOURCE Biologica Technologies

Related Links

http://www.biologicatechnologies.com

