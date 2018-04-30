Biologica Technologies to showcase latest data for ProteiOS® growth factor

ProteiOS is a unique, first of its kind allograft-derived growth factor that offers a number of distinct advantages over current products in the osteobiologic market. It provides an array of osteoinductive, angiogenic and mitogenic growth factors in a lyophilized powder form that when rehydrated allows a surgeon great flexibility of using their osteoconductive scaffold of choice. ProteiOS was recently launched via a targeted release in Q4 of 2017 and is now available nationwide across the USA.

"We are pleased to highlight our latest product and its early clinical data in spine," said Amit Govil, President of Biologica. "We look forward to meeting surgeons and sales distributors that are keen to understand how ProteiOS can fit into their practices and accounts and how it provides a number of unique benefits as compared to other biological options available today."

About Biologica Technologies

Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across the orthopaedic and aesthetic specialty markets. Biologica has developed innovative and ground breaking methods to access the naturally occurring growth factors found within allograft tissue, with ProteiOS growth factor being their first introduction into the orthopaedic and neurosurgery markets.

