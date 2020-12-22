Biological Dynamics Appoints Kevin Han as New Chief Financial Officer

"As an executive team member, Kevin will have an immediate impact on Biological Dynamics' overall work and strategy — to support the development and commercialization of our technologies for early cancer detection," said Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Biological Dynamics. "His breadth of experience will be instrumental in positioning the company for long-term growth and success. We are confident his vast industry knowledge and insights will be critical as we scale our operations and advance towards commercialization. Kevin's direct experience with capital markets and strategic transactions are crucial as we prepare for the next stage of growth."

Previously, Mr. Han led investor relations, corporate communications, and corporate sustainability strategies at Bio-Rad Laboratories. During his tenure, he developed and implemented a comprehensive investor relations program and served as a strategic thought partner on corporate strategy, business development, forecasting, and long-term planning. Prior to Bio-Rad, Mr. Han was a Portfolio Manager for Lombard Odier Asset Management, BlueCrest Capital Management, and Visium Asset Management. Mr. Han started his career at Morgan Stanley, and later Goldman Sachs, where he covered the medical technology and diagnostics sectors and contributed to teams, named #1 and Best Up & Comer by Institutional Investor.

Mr. Han stated, "I am thrilled to join this team at such an exciting time. Biological Dynamics has a highly differentiated technology in an emerging and disruptive space. The ability to detect cancer at an early-stage, using a true multiomics approach, has the potential to deliver transformative improvements to the healthcare system — and ultimately, save lives."

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at an early stage. Without the need for sample prep, the company's platform, Verita™, isolates circulating nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from blood. The company is applying the platform technology along with its machine learning capabilities towards detecting cancers in their earliest stages. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

