Biological Dynamics Enters Collaboration to Advance Access to Novel Diagnostic Solutions to Life Science Customers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, Inc., an innovative diagnostic company committed to improving global health, today announced it has been accepted to Microsoft's One Commercial Partner (OCP) program. The company will use the comprehensive development solutions available to OCP partners to develop and establish a research service delivery model, to provide Microsoft's Life Science partners and customers access to cutting edge molecular diagnostic solutions powered by Biological Dynamics' novel isolation platform.

Within the last decade, the discoveries brought forward by personalized medicine have transformed both basic research and drug development. Today, drug developers continue to expand their liquid biopsy toolsets beyond traditional techniques, incorporating the results of genetic and proteomic analysis of the content of the emerging class of biomarkers, such as extracellular vesicles (EVs). Today, the success of this biomarker-driven drug development model is powered by early integration of novel diagnostic methods with robust data and business platforms, such as Microsoft Azure and OCP, to help ensure seamless data sharing and compliance with major global security and privacy standards.

Biological Dynamics is developing a suite of novel assays for pharmaceutical applications, with initial focus on detection of DNA and EV-associated biomarkers and liquid biopsy panels. The assays are being built upon Verita™, the company's proprietary biomarker isolation platform that isolates DNA and EVs from plasma and serum without the need to pre-process samples.

"Our product development team has been using Microsoft Azure to host our data infrastructure and image analysis and we are excited to be accepted into this program and to receive access to Microsoft's business capabilities as well. Biological Dynamics, working with Microsoft, will provide pharma and life science leaders with accelerated access to unprocessed DNA, exosomal RNA and extracellular vesicles," said Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., CEO of Biological Dynamics. "The combination of our diagnostic expertise with Microsoft's global scale, intelligent capabilities and ecosystem of global partners will pave the way for significant enhancements in drug discovery and development applications."

Trent Norris, Director of Life Science Partnership, Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft's One Commercial Partner program and our Healthcare and Life Sciences team are focused on enabling our customers and partners to build high value technologies that enable everyone greater access to personalized healthcare that is focused on better patient outcomes. We see tremendous long-term potential in introducing exciting novel technologies into our partner ecosystem, supporting global drug discovery and development efforts."

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is an innovative diagnostic company committed to improving global health outcomes by empowering healthcare communities with accessible diagnostics. Biological Dynamics' proprietary technology platform, Verita™, isolates nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from whole blood, serum, or plasma without the need for pre-processing samples. The company is developing a portfolio of novel oncology and infectious disease products designed to enable early detection and individualized treatment response monitoring. In addition to lab-focused products, Biological Dynamics is developing a smartphone-enabled portable version of the platform to bring blood-based DNA testing into the home. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

SOURCE Biological Dynamics

Related Links

http://www.biologicaldynamics.com

