Biological Dynamics Initiates New Phase of Next Generation Tuberculosis Test Development

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, Inc., an innovative diagnostic company committed to improving global health, today announced a supplemental grant to support efforts to optimize and evaluate the performance of a novel TB test currently in development. The funding is from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This funding builds on a prior foundation grant, awarded in 2018, which supported testing the feasibility of using Biological Dynamics' novel diagnostic platform to detect tuberculosis (TB). In 2019, the company successfully met the objectives of the initial funding, establishing early feasibility of on-chip detection of serum exosomal biomarkers associated with TB. With this grant extension, Biological Dynamics will optimize the assay and will establish its performance in a case-controlled study, testing clinical samples collected in resource-poor settings.

"It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the effort of eradicating TB worldwide. Working with the foundation connected us to a global ecosystem of scientists and LMIC-based medical practitioners, whose insights are invaluable for advancing our work," said Raj Krishnan, PhD, Biological Dynamics' founder and CEO. "The sensitivity, scalability and affordability of our Verita-powered workflow makes it ideal for developing tests intended for resource-poor settings. I'm proud of the Biological Dynamics team's commitment to scientific excellence that will take this project to the next level."

Tuberculosis is a worldwide epidemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018 more than 9 million people developed TB and around 1.5 million people died from the disease. The WHO's strategy for tuberculosis (TB) prevention, care and control for 2015-2035 (known as the End TB Strategy) prioritizes the early diagnosis of TB, with point-of-care testing as a top diagnostic priority.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc., is an innovative diagnostic company committed to improving health outcomes by empowering healthcare and life science communities with novel diagnostics solutions. Biological Dynamics' proprietary lab-on-a-chip platform, Verita™, isolates circulating nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from whole blood, serum, or plasma without the need for pre-processing samples. The company is applying the platform toward developing novel diagnostic solutions in three disease areas: oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

