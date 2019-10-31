Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices: Key Guidance on How to Use the ISO 10993 Series of Standards (London, United Kingdom - May 27-28, 2020)

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key guidance on how to use the ISO 10993 series of standards and successfully apply a risk management approach to the biological evaluation of medical devices.

New for 2019



The ISO 10993 series of standards covering biological evaluation of medical devices is well established and regulatory authorities worldwide expect compliance. In Europe compliance with the standards will be the easiest way to meet the relevant essential product safety requirements of the Medical Device Regulation. Understanding a risk management approach to biological evaluation is essential.



This seminar will provide key guidance on how to use the standards and successfully apply a risk management approach to the biological evaluation of medical devices. There will be plenty of time for interactive discussion with experts in this field.

A certificate of attendance for professional development will be available to each participant who completes the seminar

Who Should Attend:



This seminar will be of importance to those in the medical device industry from the following departments:

Regulatory affairs

R&D

Product safety/toxicology

Analytical chemistry

Risk assessment and risk management

Materials research and evaluation

It will be of particular interest to Regulatory Authorities, Notified Bodies and CROs regulating or supporting the medical device industry

Agenda:



Programme Day One

General principles of biological risk management

Differences between toxicology and medical device toxicology

The risk management process according to ISO 14971:2019

How does ISO 10993 relate to ISO 14971?

Explanation of structure and core contents of ISO 10993:2018

Understanding the requirements of ISO 10993-1:2018

How to navigate through the standard and find applicable sections

What have we learned from the development of ISO 10993 over the years?

Interactive session: Hazardous situations



Reviewing existing data

Identifying applicable end points

Compiling relevant data

Characterising toxicological hazard from literature review

Using data on prior use

Gap analysis - determining the sufficiency of existing datasets

Developing a Biological Evaluation Plan

Materials characterisation

Physical and chemical characterisation

Qualitative vs quantitative evaluation of materials

Establishing whether additional chemical characterisation is necessary

Quantification of extractables and leachables

Limitations of chemical characterisation techniques

Understand the requirements - goalposts moving with 10993-18:2019

Biological equivalence - what is it and when is it achieved?

Interactive session: Evaluating chemical data

Programme Day Two

Quantitative toxicological risk assessment (QTRA)



Identifying situations in need of QTRA

Use of ISO 10993-17:2002 and alternative approaches

Principles of toxicological risk assessment

The Threshold of Toxicological Concern (TTC)

Identification of constituents of concern

Structure activity software

Risk assessments for constituents, extractables and leachables

Biological testing



When is biological testing necessary? Identifying uncertainties

In-vitro vs in-vivo testing

When is in-vitro testing necessary?

How to leverage in-vitro results

Examining ISO 10993-2 animal welfare requirements

Taking account of the strengths and weaknesses of in-vivo tests

Developing a test plan

Interactive session: Gap analysis



Risk assessment and control



Information needed for a risk assessment

Criteria for risk acceptability

Risk reduction strategies

Judging whether the data is sufficient

Biological Evaluation Reports

Interactive session: Risk reduction



Risk review



Post-market surveillance data and the biological evaluation profile

Importance of the feedback loop

High-profile issues found after CE marking - what lessons can be learned?

Interactive session: Risk review



Q & A discussion



Summary and conclusions



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zk6kt

