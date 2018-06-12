Biological Safety Testing Market Size Worth $5.54 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes serves as a key contributing factor toward increasing drug development and their subsequent commercialization. This is presumed to raise the need to scrutinize and ensure safety of targeted and specialized therapies, evaluate their outcomes, and circumvent probable shortcomings. As a consequence of high manufacturing intensity, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly incorporating biological safety testing tools to produce highly potent and contamination-free biologics to cater to the large population suffering from target diseases.

Viral safety testing is proving to be one of the primary concerns of most companies as it is a critical component of chemistry, manufacturing, and control of biologics. This presents the market with several potential growth opportunities in future.

Laboratory-based contaminations have stimulated the development and refinement of workstations by incorporating biological safety tools. Need to work with tissue cultures, maintain sterility of cell lines, and minimize cross-contamination has contributed to concerns regarding product integrity. The aforementioned factors are responsible for raising concerns of public organizations. Consistent intervention by government healthcare organizations to implement good manufacturing practices and subsequent testing and control at every production stage is believed to widen the growth opportunities of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Biological Safety Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Vaccines & Therapeutics, Gene Therapy, Stem Cell), By Test, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, reagents and kits accounted for the largest share of over 42.0% in 2015 as they form major components and are extensively used in research and clinical laboratories

The instruments segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to rising demand from various clinical and research laboratories

Based on application, the vaccine segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, which can be predominantly attributed to significant increase in disease outbreaks over the years

Bioburden tests are expected to grow at a lucrative rate throughout the forecast period owing to high adoption rate to determine bioburden limits in wide-ranging biologics and medical devices

North America dominated the global market with over 36.0% in 2015 owing to high R&D investments in biotechnology

dominated the global market with over 36.0% in 2015 owing to high R&D investments in biotechnology The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to exhibit a strong CAGR of over 13.1% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biological safety testing market on the basis of product, application, test, and region:

Biological Safety Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Services

Biological Safety Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Stem cell

Tissue & tissue-based products

Gene therapy

Blood & blood-based therapy

Vaccines & therapeutics

Biological Safety Testing Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Sterility tests

Cell line authentication and characterization tests

Bioburden tests

Endotoxin tests

Adventitious agent detection tests

Residual host contamination detection tests

Others

Biological Safety Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China India

Latin America Mexico Brazil

MEA South Africa



SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.