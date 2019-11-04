Biological Safety Testing Market to Cross $4.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biological Safety Testing Market value is poised to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing emphasis on drug discovery and the development of novel therapies to treat a wide range of chronic diseases will offer attractive opportunities for biological safety testing industry growth. Pharmaceutical products including parenteral preparations require stability testing to ensure drug longevity and pyrogen testing to assure pathogen-free biologics. Additionally, a rising need for faster and high-quality drug development and discovery will further impel the adoption of biological safety testing.

Biological Safety Testing Market is set to register over 12% CAGR up to 2025, driven by expanding outsourcing activities for development and safety testing of biopharmaceutical products.

A rising need to maintain drug quality and safety will lead to an increase in demand for biological safety testing. The presence of strict guidelines and policies for high-quality manufacturing of pharmaceutical products will lead to market expansion in the forthcoming years.

An increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms will offer lucrative growth potential to the biological safety testing business. Several companies across developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan are investing in innovating new products and adopting contract manufacturing and research services. Also, numerous start-ups are providing research services for novel product development. Thus, with rising spending in the pharmaceutical sector coupled with the adoption of biological safety testing services, the market will witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4278

A rising need to store biological safety testing data will increase the demand for biological safety cabinets. Several organizations are focusing on the development and launch of cloud-based biological safety testing to record, analyze, and monitor product safety information easily and accurately. Hence, the growing need to store bioanalytical information will spur the installation of biological safety testing instruments in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of biological safety instruments including biosafety cabinets may hinder the demand for biological safety testing market growth over the analysis period.

The endotoxin tests segment is projected to witness 12.2% CAGR over the forecast period. The endotoxin test is used to detect the presence and concentration of bacterial contamination in drugs and biological products. The key advantage associated with the endotoxin test includes enhanced product safety by controlling bacterial contamination during product development. Moreover, numerous safety testing service providers are offering in-vivo and in-vitro assays that will positively impact the segmental growth over the estimated time frame.

Biological Safety Testing Market Share, By Test

1.1. Key segment trends

1.2. Endotoxin test

1.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

1.3. Sterility test

1.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Adventitious agent detection test

1.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

1.5. Others

1.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 145 market data tables and eight figures and charts from the report, "Biological Safety Testing Market share, By Products and Services (Products {Kits and Reagents, Instruments}, Services), By Test (Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests), By Application (Blood & Blood-based Products, Vaccines & Therapeutics, Stem Cells), By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, Research and Academia), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S. , Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biological-safety-testing-market

The blood and blood-based products segment was valued at over USD 219.0 million in 2018. Increasing cases of bacterial contamination in blood products such as plasma and platelets have escalated the need for biological safety testing. Blood and blood-based products are highly susceptible to contaminants and, thus, need to be pathogen-free before the transfusion procedure. These products are acutely monitored for safety and microbial contamination, thus, driving the segmental growth.

The research and academia segment is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The rising preference of healthcare firms for the development of biologics in research institutes will act as the major factor impacting segmental growth. Research and academic institutes maintain strict regulatory standards and have technologically advanced equipment that is suitable for biological safety testing. In addition, the availability of proper biological safety testing protocols along with sophisticated infrastructure will impel the segmental growth over the projected period.

The Canada biological safety testing market accounted for over USD 80 million in revenue size in 2018. An increasing number of pharma and biotech companies coupled with rising inclination towards contract research services in the country will serve as the major factors augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rapid expansion of research laboratories and increasing funding for R&D in biologics will consistently contribute towards robust market growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4278

Browse Related Reports:

Biosimilars Market Outlook 2025: The recombinant glycosylated proteins market is estimated to grow at around 28.7% over the estimation period. An increase in the number of people suffering from chronic disorders such as cancer and blood disorders will result in a growing demand for biosimilars. Also, the recent launch of molecular antibody biosimilars in developed regions of North America and Europe will boost the growth of recombinant glycosylated proteins over the forthcoming years.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biosimilars-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider offering syndicated and custom research reports, along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

biological-safety-testing-market.jpg

Biological Safety Testing Market Forecasts 2025

Biological Safety Testing Market is set to register over 12% CAGR up to 2025, driven by expanding outsourcing activities for development and safety testing of biopharmaceutical products.

Related Links

Biological Safety Testing Market

Global Biosimilars Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.