Biological Specialty Company Enhances Donor Experience at its Blood and Plasma Donation Centers

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Specialty Company (BSC), a leading provider of human blood products and biological specimens to the research community, today announced the introduction of a series of enhancements to the donor experience at its centers in Colmar, Allentown and Reading, PA. BSC specializes in collecting blood, plasma, serum, white cells, red cells, and other biofluids from consented donors.

"We greatly value our donors and their contributions of blood products and biospecimens to further medical research," said BioIVT VP, Donor Center Operations Jeff Widdoss. "We wanted to show our appreciation in tangible ways, such as by providing upgraded refreshments, improved compensation, additional entertainment options during donations, and a dedicated donor services team."

"Many of our donors enjoy learning how donations like theirs are used by researchers in the field, so we have expanded our website to include recent research breakthroughs, such as advances in leukemia diagnosis and treatment, and the increasing use of immunotherapy and immuno-oncology. Our new brand and logo also better reflect the vital role that our donors play in developing new drugs and diagnostic assays to ultimately cure diseases," said Mr. Widdoss.

Other additions to BSC's website at www.biospecialty.com include detailed descriptions of the company's donation programs, which outline the process involved, expected length of the visit, frequency of donation and the reason why, and eligibility requirements.

Planned future improvements include expanded donor center hours, online appointment scheduling, and a donor rewards program.

BSC was acquired by BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, in November 2018. With BioIVT's support, BSC has been able to expand its donation programs across all three sites and enhance its donor experience.

About Biological Specialty Company (BSC)

BSC, a BioIVT company, is a leading provider of human blood products and biological specimens to the research community. BSC specializes in the collection of whole blood, plasma, serum, white cells, red cells, and other biofluids from consented donors. Donors are screened according to AABB guidelines and undergo a complete battery of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) required infectious disease state tests. For more than 35 years, specimens collected at BSC donor centers, in Colmar, Allentown and Reading, PA, have supported the development of therapeutics and in vitro diagnostic assays.

