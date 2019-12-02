Biologics and Biosimilars Database - PHASE-XS: A Successful Strategic Tool Profiling More Than 30 Parameters Offering Detailed Information

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a market intelligence and consulting firm, offers a unique database to the biopharmaceutical industry - PHASE-XS. It provides clinical trial analysis (Phase 3 and Phase 4), conducted in the U.S. and other countries (based on client's request), by tracking more than 30 critical parameters, enabling detailed analysis for the clients.

PHASE-XS is a blend of clinical, market, and competition insights. Thus, offering a range of insights on pipeline products.

Biologics are more target specific than small molecules and thus, are meant to have a lower toxicity profile. While biologics tend to improve patient outcomes, biosimilars tend to increase competition and patient accessibility to newer therapies. Countries like India have shown a trajectory growth in terms of product development and launches in the biosimilar space. This trend seems to show growth in the future with more and more targeted therapies being developed, leading to new biologics, thus opening up opportunities for biosimilars. Even contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are investing in expansion of their production capacities for biologics/biosimilars.

Sanofi has invested nearly 4 billion Euros in the biologics' production space since 2012. The company intends to increase its share of biologics in the pipeline further from 60% in 2016. Besides, the number of biologic IPOs in the U.S. has increased drastically over the past 5-7 years. Investors are ready to take risks in these high return therapies.

Coherent Market Insights, through its PHASE_XS offering, intends to help companies already investing, or willing to invest in biologic and biosimilar space, get a futuristic market purview to help gauge their investment values and expected returns. Key insights offered by PHASE-XS include:

New biologics/biosimilars

Technology of biologics/biosimilars

New indications for approved biologics

Most active companies in the market

Number of approved drugs in respective drug class

Major competitor drugs

Method of administration

Market potential

Market size

Identify white spaces

Identify products with significant revenue opportunity

By 2020, biologics are expected to account for a quarter of the pharmaceutical market. Therefore, it is quite essential to understand this segment and its competition.

