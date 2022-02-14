Biologics CDMO Market to Grow by USD 8.65 billion | Technavio

Feb 14, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologics CDMO market is expected to grow by USD 8.65 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample report.
The biologics CDMO market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The biologics CDMO market report covers the following areas:
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
By type, the biologics CDMO market has been segmented into mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy services. The mammalian segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mammalian cell culture is the process of growing animal cells in vitro in a flask or dish. There are four types of mammalian cells, namely fibroblasts, epithelial cells, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Lymphocytes are found within the blood, and the rest are found in tissue. This segment accounted for a significant share of the market in focus in 2021 due to the rising use of mammalian cells in the treatment of diseases.
By geography, the biologics CDMO market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period.
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
One of the key drivers supporting the biologics CDMO market growth is the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets. For instance, India is one of the most preferred countries for CDMOs. It has more than 100 US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and the number of such facilities is increasing. The strong presence of companies such as LUPIN and Zydus Cadila is increasing the share of the biologics CDMO market in the pharmaceutical industry in the country. India is estimated to contribute approximately one-third of the global biologics CDMO revenue. Therefore, the global biologics CDMO market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
The biologics CDMO market growth is hindered by capacity utilization and constraints. Capacity utilization is a measure of actual production when compared to the potential production of the company when the capacity is completely utilized. It has a major role in the production of various therapeutics, especially biological drugs, due to the complex manufacturing process. The high cost of downstream purification further restricts CDMOs from operating at their optimum capacity. In addition, the shortage of cost-effective single-use products and the limitations in advanced cell culture systems for upstream performance are limiting the growth of the market in focus.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biologics CDMO market, including AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH, and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., among others. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our report on the biologics CDMO market has been designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biologics CDMO market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biologics CDMO market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biologics CDMO market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biologics CDMO market vendors
Related Reports:
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Biologics CDMO Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Biologics
- Binex Co. Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Catalent Inc.
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.
- JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Rentschler Biopharma SE
- Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article