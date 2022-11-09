Biologics Contract Development Market Share Value Projected to Cross USD 13.22 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global biologics contract development market size & share was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

What is Biologics Contract Development? How Big is Biologics Contract Development Market Size & Share?

Overview

The biologics contract development process provides clients seamless and efficient experience by lowering the cost of research and development. Biologics contract development organizations deliver biological, medical product development, and manufacturing services for pharma companies. Important services provided by these companies involve cell line development (MCB/WCB), upstream/down-stream process development, optimization and scale-up, stability studies and analytical characterization, regulatory guidance and support, structured project management, and process validation.

These services are majorly used by growing pharmaceutical and medical device industries offering services for biologics as well as small molecule drugs. Biologics contract development has become valuable resource for pharmaceutical firms, as they efficiently handle everything from pre-formulation to clinical trials and commercial production. Increasing outsourcing of R&D by pharma and biopharma businesses and growing adoption of new technologies for biological manufacturing are the key factors supporting the biologics contract development market size.

Growth Driving Factors

Rising adoption of advanced technology, biological manufacturing flourishes, the market growth

Favorable regulatory environment for clinical trials in developing countries is one of the prominent factors driving the biologics contract development market demand. Governments in developing countries coordinate their policies with EMA and FDA standards to accelerate the authorization process and create reliability. This factor fuels the industry's growth. Growing adoption of advanced technology in biological manufacturing also propels industry development.

Furthermore, the escalating number of mergers and partnerships is expected to flourish the market growth. The industry is also booming owing to the growing prevalence of various disorders, including cancer, neurological disorders, and also cardiovascular diseases. In addition, recent research in new and combination therapies for developing biologics is further estimated to boost the biologics contract development market sales over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2022 , Samsung Biologics announced the acquisition of Biogen's 50% stake as a joint venture to strengthen biosimilar development capabilities and future performance in novel drug development.

, Samsung Biologics announced the acquisition of Biogen's 50% stake as a joint venture to strengthen biosimilar development capabilities and future performance in novel drug development. In Oct 2021 , Avid Bioservices announced the expansion into the development and manufacturing of viral vectors for cell and gene therapy.

Segmental Analysis

The mammalian source held the largest market share

Based on source, mammalian source segment accounted for the largest biologics contract development market share and is expected to generate a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is because using mammalian cells for protein expression provides a major advantage in developing mammalian proteins with accurate post-translational modifications. Most commonly used mammalian cell cultures to manufacture biopharmaceuticals includes Murine myeloma cells, baby hamster kidney (BHK21) cells, and Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells.

The process development services segment held the biggest market share

On the basis of product service, the process development services segment led the market and is expected to dominate biologics contract development market forecasts. Biologics process development is defined by two techniques - upstream and downstream process development. Manufactures highly adopt the upstream process development to fulfill the client's requirements.

Biologics contract development market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 13.22 billion Market size value in 2022 USD 5.97 billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Avid Bioservices, Inc; Bionova Scientific Inc, BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH), Curia Global, Inc., Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Genscript, KBI Biopharma, LakePharma, Lonza, STC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics. Segments Covered By Source, By Product Service, By Indication, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Biologics contract development market in North America is estimated to generate the fastest growth during the forthcoming period

On the basis of geography, North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the rising strategic collaborations and acquisitions and a surged demand for specialized testing services. Also, increasing clinical trial activity and outsourcing activity are supporting the growth of contract development organizations (CDOs). Growing R&D investments and the local presence of leading players are further anticipated to fuel the regional industry growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow over the study period. This can be attributed to the rising investment by biotechnology companies in the Asia Pacific region due to various regulatory organization modifications to change clinical trial evaluation guidelines according to global requirements.

Browse the Detail Report "Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the biologics contract development market report based on source, product service, indication, and region:

By Source Outlook

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

By Product Service Outlook

Cell Line Development

Microbial



Mammalian



Others

Process Development

Upstream



Microbial





Mammalian





Others

Downstream

Impurity, isolation & identification



Physicochemical Characterization



Pharmaceutical Analysis



Others

By Product

MABs



Recombinant Proteins



Others

Others

By Indication Outlook

Oncology

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

