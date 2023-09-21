Biologics Manufacturing Leads the Way: Insights into the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $222.0 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth:

Key Drivers of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market:

  1. Growing Demand for Generic and Specialty Medicines: The increasing demand for generic and specialty pharmaceuticals is boosting the need for contract manufacturing services. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) provide cost-effective solutions for producing these medicines.
  2. Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) activities. Contract manufacturing allows them to focus on innovation while outsourcing manufacturing processes to CMOs.
  3. Rising Trend for CMOs: The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a rising trend of partnering with CMOs for a "one-stop-shop" benefit. This trend helps pharmaceutical companies streamline their operations and reduce costs.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Catalent
  • Lonza
  • Almac Group
  • Recipharm
  • Patheon
  • Grifols International
  • Dalton Pharma Services
  • AbbVie

Market Segmentation:

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented based on services, end-use industries, and regions:

1. Services:

  • Manufacturing (API, FDF - Parenteral, Injectable, Tablet, Capsule, Oral Liquid)
  • Drug Development
  • Biologics Manufacturing

2. End-Use Industries:

  • Big Pharmaceutical
  • Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical
  • Generic Pharmaceutical
  • Others

3. Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Market Insights:

  • Biologics manufacturing is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for vaccines and biosimilars.
  • Among end-use industries, the big pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the largest, as large pharmaceutical companies contract out production to optimize costs and address pipeline issues.
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market, driven by demand from the aging population, outsourcing activities, and the expansion of manufacturing capabilities by local key players.

Features of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report:

  • Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation analysis by services, end-use industry, and region.
  • Regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth opportunities analysis in different segments and regions.
  • Strategic analysis, including M&A activity, new product development, and competitive landscape assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  1. What are the high-growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by services, end-use industry, and region?
  2. Which segments are expected to grow at a faster pace and why?
  3. Which region will experience faster growth and why?
  4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, challenges, and risks?
  5. What are the emerging trends and customer demands in the market?
  6. Who are the major players in the market, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing?
  7. What are the competitive threats and risks in the market?
  8. What are the recent developments in the market, and who are the leading companies driving these developments?
  9. What M&A activities have occurred in the past five years and their impact on the industry?

