Biologics Market Size to Reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Biologics Contract Manufacturing Services by Biopharmaceutical Companies is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biologics market size is expected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of strategic alliances between biopharmaceutical firms and Biologics contract manufacturing service providers. Large-molecule Biologics find wide application in lifesaving therapies and are witnessing considerably high demand due to rising focus on technological advancements. Several biopharmaceutical companies have Biologics products in the development pipeline that hold immense significance in the treatment of various diseases.

However, Biologics-based therapies present various challenges with respect to commercialization of products at an affordable cost, along with maintaining highest quality standards. Scientific intricacies and sophisticated high-end technologies involved in large molecule development pose challenges in terms of high investments, extended timelines, very stringent regulatory compliance, and inspection. As a result, biopharmaceutical firms seek to partner with contract manufacturing organizations to meet current supply shortages, defer investments till the success of clinical trials, and balance risks associated with technology.

Rising focus by biopharma companies on Biologics drugs discovery and development, especially on antibody therapeutics, is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Antibody therapeutics is considered to be clinically effective for several disorders, such as immunology and oncology. The method provides enhanced target specificity and improvements on previously challenging targets, including g-coupled protein receptors and ion channels. Rise in numbers of antibody drug entities going to development pipeline is expected to drive implementation of antibody therapeutics, and in turn, support market revenue growth.

However, concerns associated with biological safety of biological therapeutics, particularly in the geriatric population, may hinder market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. It has been found that biologic therapies in geriatric patients suffering from inflammatory diseases increases infection risk than in patients who were not given Biologics therapy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020 , WuXi Biologics entered into an agreement with Bayer for the acquisition of Bayer's Drug Substance (DS) production facility at Wuppertal site.

, WuXi Biologics entered into an agreement with Bayer for the acquisition of Bayer's Drug Substance (DS) production facility at Wuppertal site. Microbes constitute a significant proportion of hosts used in the production of recombinant pharmaceuticals for treating human beings, mostly owing to lack of unconventional post-translational modifications, poor solubility, proteolytic instability, and cell stress responses trigger.

Rising demand for biosimilars to increase patient access to Biologics, improve efficiency, increase cost savings by healthcare facilities, and offer a large number of treatment options is driving revenue growth of the global Biologics market. Biosimilars increase the use of therapies associated with Biologics, resulting in an overall improvement in health outcomes.

Biologics therapy is used for coronary plaque reduction in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Also, Biologics is considered beneficial in treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory ailments.

Biologics market in North American accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of leading biopharmaceutical firms, and a rise in the number of biotech firms entering the market in countries in the region.

Major companies operating in the global Biologics market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung Biologics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Emergence of several startups such as ILYA Pharma, Elasmogen, Cygnal Therapeutics, TiumBio, and Entos Pharmaceuticals is contributing significantly to market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial



Mammalian



Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies



Vaccines



Recombinant Hormones/Proteins



Cellular-Based Biologics



Gene-Based Biologics



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Immunological Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Hematological Disorders



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

