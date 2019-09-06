Biologics Modular Announces Issuance of US Patent for Modular Cleanroom Facility

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologics Modular today announced a significant milestone with respect to intellectual property, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership of the modular cleanroom industry. The patent award encompasses the area where cleanroom modules are preassembled with air filtration systems already in place. Therefore, when transported to the customer, it arrives as a pretested system, whether it is one unit or a cleanroom made up of multiple units connected together.

The photo is a live example of the patented inter-modal container connectivity feature of Biologics Modular's new intellectual property.

Biologics Modular designs and manufactures modular cleanroom facilities, delivered in an inter-modal container platform. With its flexible, scalable, and transportable modular construction, Biologics can guarantee minimized capital cost and shorter production timelines for its clients.

"From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing and protecting our modular cleanroom technology," said Clark Byrum, President and CEO of Biologics Modular. "As a pioneer in the modular cleanroom industry, we knew our creativity would be recognized by patent officials. The issuance of this patent validates our product development and delivery along with a reiteration of Biologics Modular's commitment to our customers, partners and investors."

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, Biologics Modular, LLC designs and manufactures modular facilities to serve as bio-manufacturing suites, self-contained bio-repositories, and analytical labs to health science service providers, educational facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturers. For more information, visit www.BiologicsModular.com.

United States Patent No. 10,371,294 issued August 6, 2019

