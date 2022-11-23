Biologics Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022: Emergence of Next Generation Biologics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Outsourcing Global Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biologics outsourcing global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2030 to reach $106.7 billion by 2030. Major drivers for the biologics outsourcing market include increasing trend of outsourcing among the biopharma companies for gaining an economical access to advanced biologics development and manufacturing capacities and capabilities, advanced bioprocessing capabilities of bioservice providers, increasing approvals and adoption of biologics, increasing R&D spend of biopharma companies and escalating approvals and uptake of biosimilars.

Factors like emergence of next generation biotherapeutics, development of personalized and orphan indication therapies and the persistently escalating prevalence of chronic, communicable and autoimmune diseases are expected to boost the market growth. However, increasing focus on in-house biologics manufacturing, huge capital investments for capacity and capability development and compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines are restraining the market.

This fast pacing biologic industry coupled with insufficient or lack of in house biologic development and manufacturing capabilities and capacities of biopharmaceutical companies has spurred these companies to outsource various phases of biologic development and manufacturing process to highly efficient service provider organizations. To tap this market of high growth potential as the advantageous first movers or to increase accessibility in this rapidly growing market without making huge capital investments and by eclipsing the various risks associated with complex bio-molecule production, the large, medium, small or virtual biopharma companies are all increasingly adopting the trend of outsourcing so as to meet the accelerated biopharmaceutical development and production demand effectively.

The biologics outsourcing global market has been segmented based on the developmental phase, product, end users and geography. Based on the phase, biologics outsourcing global market segmented into discovery, pre-clinical, clinical and commercial phases of biologics development. Among these, Commercial Phase outsourcing commanded the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The increased therapeutic value of biologics and huge potential of biologics outsourcing global market has resulted in biopharma companies focusing on new partnerships and collaborations with CDMOs. For instance, in October 2021, Enzolytics (ENZC), a drug development company and Samsung Biologics, a CDMO have signed a strategic CDMO partnership to commercializing multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases.

The CDMOs and CROs are expanding their outsourcing capabilities either by launching new advanced services or collaborating with other biotechnology companies to add advanced capabilities. For instance, in December 2021, Curia launched messenger RNA (mRNA) services, which includes discovery, process development and mRNA drug substance production, through large-scale lipid manufacturing, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation and development for full-scale sterile fill-finish services.

Currently, traditional biologics modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and vaccines are dominating the biologics market. However, in recent years emerging advanced biologics modalities such as gene therapy, cell therapy, antibody drug conjugates, RNA therapy, m-RNA vaccines and others are gaining more importance due to their potential therapeutic abilities in treating non-infectious diseases and infectious diseases.

As these advanced modalities are gaining importance, biologics CDMO are giving more attention to gain extra capabilities in CGT service offerings to tap the potential market. Some of the CDMO are following in-organic strategies like acquisition to provide end-to-end gene and cell therapy services. For instance, in March 2021, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc acquired Cognate BioServices, Inc, a premier, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering comprehensive manufacturing solutions for cell therapies, as well as for production of plasmid DNA and other inputs in the CDMO value chain. Some of the CDMO are combing their capabilities to provide end-end to CGT services.

