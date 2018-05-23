BiologicTx®, A BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, Announces Significant Enhancements To Kidney Paired Donation Software

MatchGrid is an advanced enterprise software application providing transplant centers tools to rapidly and accurately match living organ donors with patients who have willing, healthy, but incompatible donors. Using advanced matching and optimization algorithms, MatchGrid can evaluate all potential matches in minutes, saving transplant centers months of work. MatchGrid has facilitated numerous complex paired donation chains around the world, including six and nine-way kidney exchanges. "We're very excited to introduce these new features," shares BioMatrix Chief Technology Officer and kidney transplant recipient, David Jacobs. "MatchGrid Pro provides tremendous new tools for transplant centers and will undoubtedly facilitate more living kidney paired donations."

MatchGrid Pro features and functionality will be demonstrated at the upcoming American Transplant Congress June 2-6 in Seattle, Washington. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive live software demonstrations while meeting with MatchGrid programmers. For more information or to schedule a live demonstration contact: Nancy Duncan, BioMatrix Director of Paired Donation at Nancy.duncan@biomatrixsprx.com.

About BiologicTx

BiologicTx®, a BioMatrix specialty pharmacy, was founded as the first solely focused infusion and pharmacy provider of biologic and oral transplant therapy management. BiologicTx integrates desensitization and immunosuppressive transplant services with advanced digital health technology to produce positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit us at www.biologictx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy offers comprehensive nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for a range of chronic health conditions. Our growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life. The current BioMatrix family of companies includes: BiologicTx, Decillion Healthcare, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Factor Support Network, Matrix Health, and Medex Biocare.

Media Contact: Tara Marchese, Corporate Director of Marketing

Telephone: 954-908-7636

Email: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologictx-a-biomatrix-specialty-pharmacy-announces-significant-enhancements-to-kidney-paired-donation-software-300653695.html

SOURCE BiologicTx

Related Links

http://www.biologictx.com

