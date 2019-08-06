BioLogiQ Appoints Steven Sherman as President & COO

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLogiQ, Inc., a bioplastic resin manufacturing company specializing in sustainable plastic products made from renewable resources, announced today that it has appointed Steven Sherman as President & Chief Operating Officer, NuPlastiQ with responsibilities centered around the global commercialization and production scale-up of its NuPlastiQ BioPolymers and BioBlend Resins.

For reference, BioLogiQ uses a proprietary process to produce NuPlastiQ BioPolymers from natural, renewable resources − plants. These resins contain 100% USDA Certified Biobased Content, and have passed ASTM D6400 and EN 13432 protocols, leading to TUV certification for industrial compostability and marine biodegradability. When NuPlastiQ is combined with traditional polyolefins, the resulting BioBlend XP and XD resins reduce fossil fuel-based plastic usage and greenhouse gas generation. When NuPlastiQ is combined with other biodegradable polymers, the resulting BioBlend MB and BC resins can reduce the cost and potentially accelerate the biodegradability of polymers intended for TUV or BPI certification.

According to Brad LaPray, CEO and Founder of BioLogiQ, "Steve brings over 20 years of successful global experience in the development, commercialization, and scale-up of disruptive products and technologies. He joins us at a critical stage in our NuPlastiQ growth curve, both here in North America and in Asia, and we are grateful to be able to leverage his expertise and drive."

Steve's prior experience included C-Suite stints with high technology startups including Coactive, Inc., and HZO, Inc. He also spent 18 years in executive management with the production engineering company Hirata Corporation of America, running corporate operations as well as their Light Assembly Division. Steve holds an MBA from Westminster College, and received his BA in Japanese/Asian Studies from Brigham Young University. He stated that, "I am excited to help commercialize sustainable technology solutions that can significantly benefit our environment, our communities, and our bottom line."

About BioLogiQ

Founded in 2011, BioLogiQ, Inc. of Idaho Falls, makes polymers from plants. It was established to create a useful plastic from the excess starch produced (and usually discarded) during potato processing. The company's goal is to help build a world free of pollution caused by fossil fuel-based plastics. For more information, visit www.biologiq.com or www.nuplastiq.com.

SOURCE BioLogiQ

Related Links

https://www.biologiq.com

