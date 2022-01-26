SAN JOSE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- zSpace, Inc. and Visible Body today unveiled a new software offering for the zSpace Learning Station to reach hundreds of thousands of students nationwide. High school, college and post-graduate students using zSpace interactive technology can now access Visible Biology to dissect, manipulate and explore virtual biology models and simulations of everything from molecules to organelles and plant tissues as if they were holding them in their hands.

Biology Comes to Life in AR/VR Through Partnership Between Visible Body and zSpace (PRNewsfoto/zSpace, Inc.) Biology Comes to Life in AR/VR Through Partnership Between Visible Body and zSpace (PRNewsfoto/zSpace, Inc.)

"Using zSpace to study biology is a deeply enriching experience for students and teachers," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "Visible Biology is one of the most engaging and visually stunning applications today. The ability to explore and virtually dive into the models and lessons they've created within the zSpace virtual reality environment leads students to a profound understanding of biology that's often difficult to comprehend in two dimensions."

zSpace is a proprietary technology that allows students to create, explore and problem solve in an AR/VR environment and is the leading education company within the Metaverse. The most recent release from zSpace, the Inspire Learning Station, includes a Windows-based laptop, a high-fidelity display, 4K Pantone capabilities, a CPU for powerful graphics and computing capabilities, a haptic feedback stylus and optic tracking sensors. The Inspire no longer requires users to wear special glasses to view or interact with content, and learners can use zSpace at home, in the classroom, or as part of a hybrid learning environment.

Visible Biology on zSpace allows students to study the details in dozens of 3D models, select structures to reveal pronunciations and descriptions, and engage with interactive 3D simulations of biological processes such as photosynthesis. Students can use a 3D simulation to explore the connection between the structure of DNA and how DNA coils for storage in a chromosome. They can identify the similarities and differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, and can compare the roots, stems and leaves of monocot and dicot plants.

"Biology can be a daunting subject for students, so we are thrilled to offer it to them in a way that is highly vivid and engaging. Our partnership with zSpace reinvents biology education for the next generation," said Andrew Bowditch, CEO at Visible Body. "Virtual reality allows students to have a lab experience that goes beyond the microscope to visualize and explore the complexity and the beauty of the natural world. It's a great solution for schools or universities that are looking to increase the amount of time students have in the lab and the number of labs that can be done."

Visible Biology's 3D models come accompanied with lab activities, NGSS and state correlations, and courseware integration that makes it easy for instructors to use content in class, homework, and lab. In addition to being available on zSpace devices, the application can be accessed on traditional 2D devices such as laptops or PCs, so content is available to students and teachers whether they are working in an in-person, remote, or hybrid learning environment.

zSpace representatives will be available to demonstrate how zSpace technology and Visible Biology create a high-end, easy-to-use virtual and augmented reality learning experience for students at the National Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC 2022) from January 26 to January 28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in booth 3234.

About Visible Body

Visible Body®'s 3D models and animations make learning and teaching biology, anatomy and physiology visual and engaging. We invent apps that advance the way students learn, instructors teach, and healthcare professionals practice. Over a million people have used our products over the web, on iPads, iPhones, Android devices, PCs, Macs, and on zSpace.

About zSpace

zSpace is the leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math, and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. Visit www.zspace.com, or follow @zSpace on Twitter.

Media Contact: Amanda Austin, zSpace, Inc., 408-498-4050, [email protected]

SOURCE zSpace, Inc.