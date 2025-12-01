Biolux Technology Launches OrthoPulse® lite -- Defining the New Standard of Care in Orthodontics

"With OrthoPulse lite, we're redefining what modern orthodontic care looks like," said Chuck Abraham, CEO at Biolux Technology. "Better, faster, and more predictable outcomes should be built into every treatment plan — not reserved for a few. This is how orthodontics should be practiced."

Making Advanced Care Universal

OrthoPulse lite delivers the well-documented benefits of PBM — enhancing tooth movement, reducing discomfort, and improving treatment predictability — in a format that's simple, scalable, and affordable.

Its breakthrough price point allows practices to include OrthoPulse across 100% of aligner and braces treatments, enabling every patient to experience more comfort, faster progress, and superior results.

"OrthoPulse lite removes the final barrier to adoption," said Mike Hendricks, CRO at Biolux Technology. "This is no longer an optional add-on — it's the new baseline for clinical excellence."

A Connected Platform for Smarter Orthodontics

Integrated with the OrthoPulse App and Doctor Portal 2.0, OrthoPulse lite forms a connected, data-driven ecosystem. Real-time compliance tracking, usage analytics, and automated engagement tools help orthodontists monitor progress remotely, improve adherence, and deliver consistent outcomes with greater efficiency.

This next-generation platform empowers doctors and patients alike — making everyday treatment smarter, simpler, and more successful.

Clinically Proven. Doctor Endorsed. Patient Expected.

Leading orthodontists across North America are embracing OrthoPulse lite as a transformative milestone for the specialty:

Dr. Manal Ibrahim (Chicago, IL): "This changes everything. Biological optimization should be part of every treatment plan, and now it can be."

About OrthoPulse lite

OrthoPulse lite is a compact, patient-friendly medical device that uses low-level near-infrared light (850 nm) to stimulate the bone surrounding tooth roots, promoting natural bone remodeling and more efficient tooth movement — in just 10 minutes per day.

Seamlessly integrated into everyday orthodontic workflows, OrthoPulse lite enables better outcomes for every patient, every time.

About Biolux Technology

Biolux Technology is a global leader in non-invasive light therapy for dental and orthodontic applications. Its FDA-cleared and EU MDR-approved OrthoPulse platform powers thousands of practices worldwide through a connected ecosystem that combines clinical efficacy, digital intelligence, and patient engagement.

Headquartered in Switzerland with U.S. operations in New York, Biolux merges Swiss engineering precision with global innovation to shape the next era of orthodontic care — accessible, intelligent, and biologically optimized.

Media Contact:

Michael Hendricks

Chief Business Officer

Biolux Technology USA LLC

[email protected]

+1 917-340-1651

SOURCE Biolux Technology

