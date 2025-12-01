Biolux Technology Launches OrthoPulse® lite -- Defining the New Standard of Care in Orthodontics

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolux Technology, the global leader in light-based orthodontic innovation, today announced the launch of OrthoPulse lite — a next-generation, accessible platform that brings light-enabled orthodontic therapy to every patient and every practice.
Built on the proven science of the original OrthoPulse, the new OrthoPulse lite delivers the same near-infrared (NIR) photobiomodulation (PBM) technology in a streamlined, more affordable design — transforming biological optimization from a premium upgrade into the standard of care across orthodontics.
"With OrthoPulse lite, we're redefining what modern orthodontic care looks like," said Chuck Abraham, CEO at Biolux Technology. "Better, faster, and more predictable outcomes should be built into every treatment plan — not reserved for a few. This is how orthodontics should be practiced."
Making Advanced Care Universal
OrthoPulse lite delivers the well-documented benefits of PBM — enhancing tooth movement, reducing discomfort, and improving treatment predictability — in a format that's simple, scalable, and affordable.
Its breakthrough price point allows practices to include OrthoPulse across 100% of aligner and braces treatments, enabling every patient to experience more comfort, faster progress, and superior results.
"OrthoPulse lite removes the final barrier to adoption," said Mike Hendricks, CRO at Biolux Technology. "This is no longer an optional add-on — it's the new baseline for clinical excellence."
A Connected Platform for Smarter Orthodontics
Integrated with the OrthoPulse App and Doctor Portal 2.0, OrthoPulse lite forms a connected, data-driven ecosystem. Real-time compliance tracking, usage analytics, and automated engagement tools help orthodontists monitor progress remotely, improve adherence, and deliver consistent outcomes with greater efficiency.
This next-generation platform empowers doctors and patients alike — making everyday treatment smarter, simpler, and more successful.
Clinically Proven. Doctor Endorsed. Patient Expected.
Leading orthodontists across North America are embracing OrthoPulse lite as a transformative milestone for the specialty:
Dr. Manal Ibrahim (Chicago, IL): "This changes everything. Biological optimization should be part of every treatment plan, and now it can be."
Dr. Ed Lin (Green Bay, WI): "OrthoPulse lite delivers what we've all been waiting for — proven science, affordability, and total integration."
Dr. Bella Shen Garnett (San Francisco, CA): "With OrthoPulse lite, every patient can benefit — it's no longer optional, it's expected."
About OrthoPulse lite
OrthoPulse lite is a compact, patient-friendly medical device that uses low-level near-infrared light (850 nm) to stimulate the bone surrounding tooth roots, promoting natural bone remodeling and more efficient tooth movement — in just 10 minutes per day.
Seamlessly integrated into everyday orthodontic workflows, OrthoPulse lite enables better outcomes for every patient, every time.
About Biolux Technology
Biolux Technology is a global leader in non-invasive light therapy for dental and orthodontic applications. Its FDA-cleared and EU MDR-approved OrthoPulse platform powers thousands of practices worldwide through a connected ecosystem that combines clinical efficacy, digital intelligence, and patient engagement.
Headquartered in Switzerland with U.S. operations in New York, Biolux merges Swiss engineering precision with global innovation to shape the next era of orthodontic care — accessible, intelligent, and biologically optimized.
