Biolyst Scientific Creates Advisory Board of Founders and Visionaries to Drive Next Chapter of Innovation and Growth

HATFIELD, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolyst Scientific, a leader in electron microscopy, histology and life sciences, is excited to announce a strategic growth initiative that will strengthen its position in the industry and empower future growth. As part of this transformation, the company has recruited its founding visionaries, Reza Ardekani and Stacie Kirsch to form an advisory board, along with Adam Ardekani who served as the President of Azer Scientific (https://biolyst.com/advisory-board/). These pioneers, who played an instrumental role in establishing and growing Electron Microscopy Sciences and Azer Scientific businesses over the past several decades will bring invaluable experience and insight to the company's future. The advisory board will advise the CEO and Executive Leadership Team on new product development and go-to-market strategies to create additional value in the market in Imaging, Microscopy, Life Sciences and Histology.

"This change reflects our commitment of bringing together the entrepreneurial vision, problem-solving expertise, and operational precision that our customers and partners have come to trust. The development of advisory board signals a renewed focus on fostering innovative advancements, ensuring we meet the demands of today's scientific landscape while pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said acting CEO Jim Mish. "The combined expertise of Adam, Reza, and Stacie will ensure that we stay true to our original vision while accelerating innovation in ways that will benefit our customers, collaborators, our suppliers and channel partners."

Under the guidance of these influential leaders, both Electron Microscopy Sciences and Azer Scientific will continue to expand, backed by the founders' deep-rooted understanding of the mission and markets. This strategic decision positions Biolyst Scientific to execute seamlessly, deliver efficient solutions, and drive growth within budget, all while maintaining the high standards that the clients have come to expect.

Moving into the next phase of growth transformation, Biolyst Scientific is excited to collaborate with all stakeholders and remain focused on delivering excellence, solving market problems, and advancing scientific discovery. The advisory board will play a key role in steering this strategy to ensure that Biolyst Scientific continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the scientific community.

About Biolyst Scientific

Biolyst Scientific is dedicated to advancing scientific research and innovation in the fields of electron microscopy and scientific research. Through a commitment to quality and partnership, we support researchers, clinicians, and scientists with solutions that enable groundbreaking discoveries. For more information, please contact Carmella Kreisler, VP HR.

